Eli Lilly’s Trulicity dethrones Dupixent, taking January's TV ad spending crown

Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology blockbuster Dupixent was knocked down into second place as Eli Lilly’s diabetes medicine Trulicity took the top spot for January’s biggest TV ad spenders, according to the real-time TV ad trackers at iSpot.tv.

Trulicity, which wasn’t even in the top 10 last month, saw its January spend jump $7.9 million from December to $36.2 million. That's $1.1 million more than Dupixent put up in January, as Lilly went all in on Trulicity's biggest ticket ad, "Daughter: A1C."

Diabetes brands dominated the month, with four drugs for the condition in the top 10. Trulicity of course took the title, and Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Jardiance took third place with a $17.7 million spend. Novo Nordisk’s two big diabetes brands, Ozempic and Rybelsus, took fourth and eighth place, respectively.

We saw some usual suspects in the bottom half, with AbbVie’s plaque psoriasis drug Skyrizi taking fifth place—up three spots on December—and J&J’s psoriasis therapy Tremfya in sixth, up two spots. Otsuka and Lundbeck’s atypical antipsychotic for major depressive disorder, Rexulti, nabbed the seventh spot. All three were stalwarts in the top 10 ad spenders list for the whole of 2021—and they're clearly still spending big so far in 2022.

After Rybelsus in eighth, we see Bristol Myers’ cancer drug Opdivo in ninth, down five spots on December. In tenth, we have a newcomer in AstraZeneca’s COPD inhaler Breztri Aerosphere, spending its total $9.7 million for the month on one ad, "Walk in the Park."

Total spend for January 2022 hit $188.1 million for the top 10, up from the $141 million we saw last month, but on a continued downward trend year over year. Last January's top 10 total hit $216 million.

Check out details and ads for the top 10 below.

1. Trulicity

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? Eli Lilly diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $36.2 million (up from $7.9 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Daughter: A1C” (est. $33.8 million)

2. Dupixent

Movement: Down 1 spot

What is it? Regeneron and Sanofi IL-4/13 immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $35.1 million (up from $25.8 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Six (three asthma, four eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Heal Your Skin From Within” (est. $10.5 million)

3. Jardiance

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.7 million (up from $12.7 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “We’re On It” (est. $11.1 million)

4. Ozempic

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Novo Nordisk GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.5 million (up from $12.5 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Joe’s Type 2 Diabetes Zone” (est. $17.5 million)



5. Skyrizi

Movement: Up 3 spots

What is it? AbbVie antibody targeting IL-23 for psoriasis

Est. national TV ad spend: $17.4 million (up from $9.3 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “Day in the City” (est. $7.2 million)

6. Tremfya

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Johnson & Johnson IL-23 psoriasis drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $16.3 million (down from $9.7 million in Nov.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Emerge - $5 Per Dose” (est. $12.3 million)

7. Rexulti

Movement: Up 2 spots

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck’s atypical antipsychotic for major depressive disorder

Est. national TV ad spend: $14.4 million (up from $11.2 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Hard Enough” (est. $14.3 million)

8. Rybelsus

Movement: Down 5 spots

What is it? Novo Nordisk oral GLP-1 diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $12 million (down from $29 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Waking Up: Possible” (est. $19.8 million)

9. Opdivo

Movement: Down 5 spots

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb oncology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.8 million (down from $14.9 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “A Chance for More Sparks - Live Longer” (est. $10.5 million)

10. Breztri Aerosphere

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? AstraZeneca’s COPD inhaler

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.7 million (up from $3.8 million in Dec.)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Walk in the Park” (est. $9.7 million)