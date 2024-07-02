Rexulti reclaims TV drug ad spending top spot as Otsuka, Lundbeck eat away at AbbVie’s dominance

Otsuka and Lundbeck’s CNS drug Rexulti has for the second time this year claimed the top spot as the leading TV drug ad spender. That’s according to the latest data out by real-time ad trackers iSpot.TV, which tracked the biggest commercials coming from Big Pharma throughout June.

Rexulti, which has FDA licenses for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) and schizophrenia, as well as more recently agitation associated with dementia, was up one spot on May’s listings to take first place, with Otsuka and Lundbeck spending $25.5 million. This was down from the $29.8 million they spent in May.

This means that for the second time (the first being back in April), Rexulti has topped these monthly lists, breaking a dominant streak from AbbVie that has continued since last year, predominantly with its leading immunology drug Skyrizi.

It was, however, its second immunology med Rinvoq that took second place in June, with Skyrizi knocked down into an unaccustomed third place. Skyrizi still, however, remains the leader in terms of TV drug spending for the first half of the year.

There was however a much bigger spender than all three of these meds in the form of Novo Nordisk and its drug-of-the-moment Wegovy, licensed for weight-loss in certain patients. Spending on the drug reached $42 million and dominated the airwaves in June.

Though this is not formally part of our list, as iSpot characterizes the drug under “health & beauty: weight loss” industry, rather than direct Rx, Novo’s relaunch of marketing for the obesity blockbuster remains one to watch.

In fourth place is Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug Dupixent, a fierce rival to AbbVie’s offerings, though losing the ad spending firepower that saw it typically top these monthly lists several years ago.

In fifth is Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes drug Jardiance, up two spots month-over-month, while Bristol Myer’s Squibb’s dermatology drug Sotyktu was sixth, just as it was in May.

Novo’s diabetes drug Ozempic nudged up one spot to seventh, while in eighth position we see AbbVie’s third offering in the form of its CNS med Vraylar, down three spots in June.

Rounding off the top 10 is Intra-Cellular’s bipolar and schizophrenia drug Caplyta in ninth, and AstraZeneca’s respiratory disease treatment Breztri Aerosphere in the 10th spot.

In May we saw the top 10 pharma drug spenders hand over $191.9 million, pretty much the same spend we saw in April, but in June that fell to just $151.7 million amid a typical mid-year lull.

Check out the top 10 below from iSpot.TV below.

1. Rexulti

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? Otsuka and Lundbeck’s CNS drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $25.5 million (down from $29.8 million in May)

Number of spots: Two (one depression, one Alzheimer’s)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Journey” (est. $16.7 million)

2. Rinvoq

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? AbbVie’s JAKi immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $23.9 million (down from $25.9 million in May)

Number of spots: Six (two UC/Crohn’s, two arthritis, two eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Volleyball and Skiing” (est. $12 million)

3. Skyrizi

Movement: Down two spots

What is it? AbbVie’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $23.5 million (down from $31.2 million in May)

Number of spots: Eight (two psoriatic arthritis, four psoriasis, two Crohn’s disease)

Biggest-ticket ad: “Sailing” (est. $11.5 million)

4. Dupixent

Movement: Down one spot

What is it? Sanofi and Regeneron’s immunology drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $15 million (down from $28.1 million in May)

Number of spots: Four (one UC, two arthritis, one eczema)

Biggest-ticket ad: “This Is Better” (est. $6.2 million)

5. Jardiance

Movement: Up two spots

What is it? Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s diabetes treatment

Est. national TV ad spend: $13.1 million (down from $13.3 million in May)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Musical: Garden” (est. $6.6 million)

6. Sotyktu

Movement: No change

What is it? Bristol Myers Squibb’s plaque psoriasis drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $11.1 million (down from $13.7 million in May)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Live Unfiltered” (est. $11.1 million)

7. Ozempic

Movement: Up one spot

What is it? Novo Nordisk’s injectable diabetes drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $11 million (down from $12.2 million in May)

Number of spots: Two

Biggest-ticket ad: “Discover the Ozempic Tri-Zone: Rock Climbing” (est. $6.6 million)

8. Vraylar

Movement: Down three spots

What is it? AbbVie’s bipolar and MDD drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $10.2 million (down from $14.8 million in May)

Number of spots: Three

Biggest-ticket ad: “A Lift: Home” (est. $5.4 million)

9. Caplyta

Movement: No change

What is it? Intra-Cellular’s bipolar and schizophrenia drug

Est. national TV ad spend: $9.9 million (down from $11.6 million in May)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “The Darkness of Bipolar Depression: Let in The Lyte” (est. $9.9 million)

10. Breztri Aerosphere

Movement: Not listed last month

What is it? AstraZeneca’s respiratory disease treatment

Est. national TV ad spend: $8.5 million (down from $10.7 million in May)

Number of spots: One

Biggest-ticket ad: “Road trip” (est. $8.5 million)