Real Chemistry, Publicis Health Media make moves to expand targeted marketing capabilities

In separate announcements Wednesday, a pair of agencies shared business updates both aimed at leveling up their respective abilities to connect with doctors and patients—as standard healthcare marketing practices are being upended by AI and challenged by the federal government.

Real Chemistry, for one, unveiled its second acquisition in three months, picking up healthcare-focused digital media agency Spring & Bond.

New York-based Spring & Bond was founded in 2020. The agency relies on data-driven solutions to offer an omnichannel-first approach for its clients, which have included the likes of Gilead, Boehringer Ingelheim and Bayer, according to its website.

The acquisition emphasizes Real Chemistry’s “focus on precision over scale,” according to group president and managing partner Kevin Johnson.

“Our expanded media group offers omni-first precision marketing, which is essential for healthcare marketers aiming for personalized audience messaging,” Johnson continued in the announcement. “Spring & Bond brings a deep knowledge of the healthcare ecosystem, and advanced data and technology capabilities, enabling our clients to connect more meaningfully and effectively with their target audiences.”

Under the Real Chemistry umbrella, the Spring & Bond team will continue to be led by Elizabeth Beringer, the agency’s president and founder. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

Real Chemistry’s media group staff now numbers more than 250 following the Spring & Bond buy and July’s acquisition of Greater Than One, another New York-based healthcare marketing agency.

Meanwhile, Publicis Health Media announced the appointment of Eric Trépanier as its first-ever chief HCP officer.

The role puts Trépanier at the helm of PHM’s healthcare professional-focused practice and tasks him with boosting the agency’s ability to foster meaningful engagement between its healthcare and pharma clients and HCPs.

Trépanier started his career as a pharmacist before transitioning to a series of roles as a Wall Street analyst focused on the healthcare and biopharma sectors. In the last decade, he’s led marketing and commercial strategy at WebMD, served as general manager of omnichannel marketing and analytics firm Medicx Health and held executive roles at Odaia, which offers predictive AI tools to help pharmas better reach HCPs.

“Eric’s unique professional experience spanning both pharmaceutical expertise and media acumen uniquely positions him to continue our advancements in HCP marketing during this moment of healthcare marketing transformation,” PHM CEO Andrea Palmer said in a statement. “HCP are crucial decision-makers, and we continue to invest in new and impactful ways to communicate with them, delivering competitive advantage for our clients.”