Real Chemistry adds on media planning, analytics tools with Greater Than One buy

Real Chemistry’s latest acquisition adds up to Greater Than One.

Quite literally: The company has acquired New York-based Greater Than One, a fellow healthcare-focused marketing agency. Greater Than One was founded in 2000 and counts AstraZeneca’s Alexion, Alnylam and Gilead Sciences as clients, among several others.

Greater Than One will retain its name and New York City headquarters as it moves under the Real Chemistry umbrella, and its employees will also stay on in the shift.

“Finding a match like Real Chemistry, where our employees and clients will benefit, is exactly what we wanted for Greater Than One,” Elizabeth Izard Apelles, the agency’s president and CEO, said in Tuesday’s announcement.

Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.

The acquisition will see Greater Than One’s in-house marketing tools and technologies integrated into Real Chemistry’s platform. They include Greater Reach, a predictive media planning model that launched last fall, as well as engagement measurement tool Greater Score and omnichannel monitoring tech Greater Omni.

In return, Greater Than One’s clients will now have access to Real Chemistry’s artificial-intelligence-powered services spanning marketing strategy, creative, medical communications, market access and more.

“This move multiplies our capability,” Kevin Johnson, group president and managing partner at Real Chemistry, said in a statement. “In a healthcare environment that demands more agility and precision than ever, Greater Than One brings the technology, talent, and focus to help us deliver faster decisions, smarter planning, and measurable impact where it matters most.”

The new acquisition comes amid several other recent growth moves at Real Chemistry.

Just last week, the agency announced the appointment of former VML exec JJ Schmuckler as group president and chief revenue officer, a newly created role. At the same time, Real Chemistry said it had hired Brenna Terry as president of integrated communications and promoted Michele Terra to president of 21Grams, its advertising and education arm.

Before that, this spring, the company made some personnel moves across the pond to strengthen its presence in Europe. That included naming Camilla Griffiths as president of 21Grams Europe and relocating Mike Nelson, Real Chemistry’s president of integrated communications, from the U.S. to the U.K.