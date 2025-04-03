Havas Health adds execs at nascent New York agency as Real Chemistry strengthens in Europe

Agencies made moves on both sides of the Atlantic Wednesday, with Havas Health signing up leaders in the U.S. and Real Chemistry unveiling appointments to boost its presence in Europe.

Havas Health, which oversees a trio of health and communications networks, revealed three changes to its leadership in North America. The company expanded the role of Dan Rubin, its North America group president, to include oversight of Havas Life agencies, Havas Lynx New York and Jacques Madison. Havas framed the move as a way to help the agencies grow and become more influential.

Rubin will work with a new-look leadership team at Havas Lynx New York, where Joanna Ruiz has taken up the president position. Ruiz worked at Havas earlier in her career before leaving for a stint away from the company that culminated in a period leading life sciences at Deloitte Digital.

Havas Lynx New York also hired Megan Skelly as chief creative officer. Skelly’s 30-year career has included spells at agencies including Edelman, R/GA, 360i and Dentsu.

Ruiz and Skelly’s appointments add to the leadership team at a relatively new operation, as Havas Lynx, which originated in the U.K., only formally set up shop in North America last year.

Havas Lynx also lost a leader. Camilla Griffiths, who was the agency’s group managing director, has taken up the position of president at 21Grams Europe.

Real Chemistry, then called W2O, acquired advertising and medical education agency 21Grams in 2020. Griffiths’ to-do list as president includes driving growth and strengthening the agency’s presence in the U.K. and European markets.

Real Chemistry disclosed Griffiths’ appointment alongside the news that Mike Nelson, its president of integrated communications, has relocated from the U.S. to Europe. Nelson, who has worked at Real Chemistry for 13 years, crossed the Atlantic to “drive international client development” and “meet the increasing global needs” of the agency’s clients, per the announcement.