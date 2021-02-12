Ready, set, pneumococcal vaccine: Pfizer teams up again with former football pro Terry Bradshaw

Former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw is back in the game with Pfizer. The pneumonia pneumococcal vaccine game, that is.

Bradshaw is the star of Pfizer’s latest public service announcement, in partnership with the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases (NFID), to raise pneumococcal vaccine awareness for people aged 65 and older.

The former NFL quarterback and sportscaster—and more recently a reality TV star with his family on “The Bradshaw Bunch”—previously starred in Pfizer’s own pneumococcal vaccination awareness ads. The “All About Your Boom” online promotion began in 2018 and was re-upped in 2019 with septuagenarian Bradshaw talking to fellow baby boomers in videos about the risk of pneumococcal pneumonia.

The new PSA with NFID came out of a recent foundation survey that found 51% of people at high risk for pneumococcal disease were never advised to get a vaccine.

In the spot, Bradshaw begins rehearsing his lines for a TV ad about the importance of the vaccine in a behind-the-scenes dressing room, which then morphs into the broadcast commercial. He repeats the tough-to-say “pneumococcal” over and over, even operatically singing the word to try to get it right.

Bradshaw said he got involved in the Pfizer and NFID PSA because the message is important for his age group who “can do your part to help protect against vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Pfizer’s Prevnar 13 pneumococcal shot generated $5.9 billion in 2020, with sales up 1% globally over 2019's haul. Its follow-up, 20-strain shot is set for an FDA filing later this year, with anticipated approval as soon as midyear. The potential blockbuster faces competition from Merck, which has a similar shot in phase 3 trials.