Ramarketing hires new head of data and insights to bolster AI capabilities

U.K.-based life sciences marketing agency Ramarketing is ramping up its use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

The company recently named a new head of data and insights, a role tasked with creating AI and predictive analytics tools that the agency can use to better serve its clients’ marketing strategies.

Filling the role is Elliott Gibson, who arrives at Ramarketing with more than a decade’s worth of experience in data modeling and analysis, including projects for major clients like British Airways, Netflix, Disney and more.

“I am excited to join ramarketing at this pivotal time,” Gibson said in a statement. “The agency’s unwavering commitment to leveraging AI and data to deliver exceptional results for clients aligns perfectly with my passion for driving growth through data-driven insights. Together with the talented team at ramarketing, I look forward to shaping the future of life science marketing.”

Meanwhile, in another move directed at improving its AI capabilities, the agency issued a promotion to Matt Dent, previously its head of content. Dent has been with Ramarketing for the better part of a decade and will now serve as head of delivery, overseeing the implementation of marketing campaigns powered by data and AI.

“Elliott’s appointment and Matt’s promotion are testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge marketing solutions to our clients,” said Ramarketing CEO Emma Banks. “Their combined expertise in data and insights, coupled with Matt’s operational leadership, will enable us to provide even greater value to our clients and drive their success.”

Both appointments support Ramarketing’s goal of increasing its investment in AI and other emerging technologies, which was a focal point of the rebrand it underwent earlier this year.

In addition to a fresh logo and tagline, Ramarketing in January unveiled a new approach separating its clients’ needs into four main buckets: strategic discovery, navigating change, transaction readiness and brand activation. In each case, according to the company, Ramarketing is aiming to deliver marketing strategies that are both driven by data and ultimately profitable for the client.