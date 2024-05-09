Vue Health scopes out Ionis alum as new digital innovation chief

Healthcare marketing agency Vue Health has set its sights on a new executive hire to lead its digital transformation.

Zara Baker has been named Vue’s new chief digital innovation officer, the company announced Thursday. In her new role, Baker will help introduce new digital technologies and strategies to Vue’s clients and the agency itself, including by spearheading the launch of a hub dedicated to developing new creative products using generative artificial intelligence dubbed the Vue Lab.

“Digital innovation is so important so that we can help patients and healthcare professionals learn more, faster and more reliably. The addition of Zara to the VUE team is moving us light years ahead of where we were,” Kathryn Wilson, the agency’s CEO, said in the announcement. “Zara is such an innovative thinker and problem solver and a real team player. She seamlessly has integrated into the agency and always surprises us with her unique ideas.”

Baker joins Vue after about a year and a half spent working as a C-suite adviser to multiple agencies and healthcare companies on a contract basis—essentially serving as a temporary chief digital officer to those clients, per Vue. Before that, she logged more than four years as head of digital and omnichannel strategy for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, during which she helped launch digital resources for patients and providers, including an interactive clinical studies hub and multiple trial-specific microsites.

Further filling out her more than two decades of experience in the realm of healthcare and life sciences are stints at Fresenius Kabi, USA Vein Clinics and Sweden’s Executive Management Institute, all in digital marketing roles.

“In the era of hyper-innovation agile companies have a competitive edge and I am excited to be a part of an adaptive agency that is committed to empowering healthcare clients through impactful work aligned to our clients’ business goals,” Baker said in a statement. “I admire VUE Health for its collaborative culture, leadership, impressive clients and for being one of the best woman-owned agencies in the New England area.”