Point-of-care pharma marketing spending passes $1B milestone

Spending on point-of-care drug marketing is on the rise. The Point of Care Marketing Association (POCMA) reports that total annual revenues of its members climbed 16% last year to break the $1 billion barrier for the first time.

Point-of-care ads offer drugmakers a chance to engage with patients just before they meet with a healthcare professional, with placements in waiting rooms, pharmacies and telehealth sessions. The timing means those messages are then top of mind when a consultation begins.

That said, patients do typically need to have gotten as far as the doctor’s office to see a POC ad; other channels are often needed to encourage patients to seek a consultation in the first place.

The POCMA acknowledged that the POC channel was traditionally seen as “a last tactic layered onto campaigns already in motion.” However, the trade association is making the case that the mindset is shifting, with POC marketing now the starting point for many campaigns—and is using its members' sales figures to support its argument.

The trade body, which represents companies that operate POC products and services, tracked a 171% increase in its members’ sales from 2019 to 2023. The POCMA said spending on direct-to-consumer ads, comparatively, rose 26% over the same period, while the outlay on media targeting healthcare professionals fell 22%.

A further 16% year-over-year boost in POC spending between 2023 and 2024 brought the industry’s sales above $1 billion for all of last year. The POCMA said the figure likely underrepresents industrywide POC ad sales, because it only includes revenues from its members.

The POCMA also cited various survey results showing that a vast majority of patients value information they receive at their doctor’s office or hospital and that they rank in-office materials as more effective than other health information channels like health websites, TV and social media.

Several Big Pharma representatives hailed the growth of the POC channel in testimonials shared by the POCMA.

Kelli Diveley, senior director of integrated media strategy for primary care at Pfizer, noted that “point of care is a critical, strategic component of our media mix” and praised the evolution of the sector’s offering.

“Our POC partners continue to bring forward innovative solutions while delivering strong and consistent business results on tried-and-true tactics,” Diveley said. “As we continue to home in on strategies to reach the right patient at the right time, POC continues to be the cream that rises to the top.”

Meanwhile, Naveed Patel, executive director of worldwide media planning and buying excellence at Bristol Myers Squibb, added, “This channel allows BMS to deliver meaningful brand messaging precisely when it matters most in the patient journey. Rather than hoping our message reaches the right audience at the right time, Point of Care ensures we’re present during those pivotal conversations between patients and their care teams.”