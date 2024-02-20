Ogilvy Health names VMLY&R alum Christianna Gorin chief growth and strategy officer

The new hire notices keep coming at Ogilvy Health. A week after naming one new executive, the New York-based healthcare agency put out news of its appointment of a chief growth and strategy officer and a client engagement officer.

Christianna Gorin, who joined Ogilvy from VMLY&R last summer, has taken up the role of chief growth and strategy officer. Gorin spent seven years at VMLY&R, rising to the post of co-lead of North America and chief experience officer, before leaving to oversee growth and strategy at Ogilvy’s healthcare wing. Gorin will report directly to Kim Johnson, global CEO of Ogilvy Health.

The appointment makes Gorin responsible for “overseeing Ogilvy Health’s brand and medical strategy teams while also driving the expansion of the agency’s capabilities and continued growth of its client portfolio,” the company said in a press release.

Johnson, who called Gorin “a dynamic, strategic-minded force” in the statement, has overseen multiple growth-related appointments since becoming CEO in 2021. Nick Cavarra took on an expanded role under the title of senior vice president, growth and marketing, in 2022, and Simon Stebbing became chief growth and innovation officer for the agency’s European operation last year.

Ogilvy disclosed the appointment of Gorin alongside details of the promotion of Nadine Lafond. After almost a decade at the agency, Lafond recently added client engagement officer to her title. Lafond is continuing in her role as president of the Canadian operation.

In the new role, Lafond will work “closely with the agency’s account service group to drive impactful solutions for its clients.” Johnson praised Lafond’s “strategic vision and commitment to client service.” Ogilvy Health named Amy Graham and Laura Schember as client engagement officers in 2019.

Ogilvy put out news of the latest appointments one week after it named Renata Maia as its new chief creative officer. Maia, who has taken over from Adam Hessel, will “oversee the creative product across all Ogilvy Health offerings.”