Marius pitches low T drug as helping men find their inner hero

Marius Pharmaceuticals is running a branded marketing push for its low testosterone drug, pitching the product as a way to help men become the hero of their lives again.

North Carolina-based Marius won FDA approval for Kyzatrex, its oral testosterone replacement therapy, last year and kicked off a disease awareness campaign to change “the narrative surrounding testosterone and testosterone therapy” in July. The campaign, ReThink Testosterone, sought to tackle misconceptions, stigma and myths while raising awareness of the symptoms and treatment of low testosterone.

Marius’ marketing entered a new phase this week with the start of the branded “Be the Hero of Your Life Again” campaign. The marketing push is intended to “help men reveal their inner hero” by prioritizing their health—specifically by asking their healthcare provider to check their testosterone levels.

The main image on the Kyzatrex website tells the story. The image, which is next to the text “Be the Hero of Your Life Again,” shows a man with graying hair and beard standing over the huge flames coming off a BBQ grill. One hand grasps a spatula like a weapon, the other hand is balled into a fist, giving the man a masculine, celebratory pose that matches the joyous expression on his face.

The image reflects a view of how testosterone replacement can help some men. In a statement, Marius CEO Shalin Shah pitched Kyzatrex as a way to “help get hypogonadal men back to feeling like themselves again.” In Shah’s view, “too many men are silently suffering the daily effects of testosterone deficiency,” creating a need for Marius “to change that narrative by empowering them to be their own hero.”

Marius framed the campaign as part of a broader effort to raise awareness. Veterans and active-duty service members are a particular area of focus. The company singled the group out in its hero campaign statement, having previously disclosed an initiative focused on the Department of Veteran Affairs.