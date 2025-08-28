Leukemia & Lymphoma Society rebrands, launches first national campaign in a decade

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society is marking September’s Blood Cancer Awareness Month by rebranding and rolling out its first national advertising campaign in more than a decade.

Now named Blood Cancer United, the nonprofit is preparing to run ads across broadcast, digital, social, outdoor and PR channels in September. The campaign, which was developed with the creative agency Invisible Man, comprises two videos.

One centers around the slogan, “We’re all about blood cancer. So people with blood cancer can be about everything else.” A voiceover in the one-minute video describes how being diagnosed with blood cancer makes people want more time to do the things they love, while showing a series of people doing those things.

The other minute-long clip is a straight-to-camera piece with a Hodgkin lymphoma patient, who talks about their experience of being diagnosed and says that “if you know what to look out for, you’ll know what to tell your doctor, and you’ll feel more empowered to take the next steps.”

Both videos end by introducing Blood Cancer United and providing details of what the nonprofit does.

After more than a decade away from national ad campaigns, the nonprofit is spreading the word about its activities in the wake of its rebranding. Lynn Godfrey, chief experience officer at Blood Cancer United, set out the scope of the rebrand the nonprofit has undertaken with global branding agency JKR.

“This brand evolution is more than visual—it’s experiential,” Godfrey said in a statement. “From our website and social platforms to in-person events, fundraising campaigns and blood cancer conferences, every touchpoint has been reimagined to reflect the voices of our community and to make it easier for people to find us and feel connected to and supported by us.”

Separately, the International Myeloma Foundation (IMF) is reviving its #kNOwMyeloma campaign for Blood Cancer Awareness Month. The hashtag plays on the homophonous phrases “know myeloma” and “no myeloma,” reflecting the dual goals of educating patients and eradicating the disease.

The IMF first ran the campaign in 2021 and has renewed it to mark Blood Cancer Awareness Month in the years since then. This year, the IMF is sharing educational materials and information about its research work.

According to the nonprofit, Adaptive Biotechnologies, Binding Site, Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Regeneron and Sanofi are all supporting the IMF’s myeloma awareness push during Blood Cancer Awareness Month.