ImmunoPrecise evolves into MindWalk to reflect AI-focused future

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has cemented a recent shift in its focus by adopting a new name: MindWalk. The new brand, which also covers the company’s BioStrand and Talem subsidiaries, is designed to convey the increased focus on artificial intelligence.

Texas-based ImmunoPrecise first teased the makeover plans on an earnings call in July. CEO Jennifer Bath, Ph.D., told investors at the time that the company would rebrand to reinforce its “position as a bio-native AI platform that integrates AI, connected data and advanced lab research.”

The timing of the proposed rebrand was linked to the sale of a subsidiary in the Netherlands, where the company had antibody discovery and production sites.

Having sold the subsidiary for $12 million last month, the company henceforth known as MindWalk has pulled the trigger on the mooted rebrand. According to this week’s announcement, the name is inspired by Charles Darwin’s daily walks along a route dubbed his “thinking path.”

MindWalk said the naturalist “questioned convention and advanced new theories” during his walks, adding that the company “carries that spirit forward” and “represents a modern extension of that philosophy: a transformative, pattern-seeking journey through the complexity of biology.”

“Inspired by Darwin’s thinking path, MindWalk is about seeing what others can’t—patterns hidden in biology that point to better medicines. Our role is to convert that insight into impact, uniting science, computation, and responsible experimentation to change the pace of care,” Bath said in the announcement.

As part of the rebrand, MindWalk has downed its "IPA" stock ticker in favor of a new one, "HYFT," a reference to the HYFT technology that underpins the company’s drug discovery and development capabilities. MindWalk said the selection of HYFT as the new ticker symbol reflects the foundational role the technology plays in its AI stack.

The company has in recent years inked deals to help larger biotechs identify new drug candidates with the help of AI, including a collaboration with BioNTech and another announced this spring with an undisclosed “leading biotech” focused on discovering new antibody-drug conjugates and bispecific antibodies to treat cancer.

MindWalk ended April with $10.8 million in cash on hand, having posted a net loss of $30.2 million over the prior 12 months. The company warned investors at the time that it lacked the cash to fund operations for one year, though it subsequently generated $11.7 million in net proceeds from the August sale of its Dutch unit.