Hologic goes big with Mary J. Blige at the Super Bowl

For Hologic’s first DTC commercial spot, the medical tech company which is primarily focused on women’s health, decided to go big—big star, big game, big message—Mary J. Blige, during the Super Bowl, encouraging women to get their screenings.

The :30 spot, "Her Health is Her Wealth," is being kept under lock and key until its premier in the first half of the Super Bowl, February 13. What is known is that it features the Grammy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated artist, actress and producer finding time in her busy life to schedule for her annual Well-Woman visit.

Blige was a natural fit for the campaign, the only woman performing at the halftime show as well as having worked with Hologic in the past on Project Health Equality, and in partnership with Black Women’s Health Imperative (BWHI). Blige was also a spokesperson for “The P.O.W.E.R. of Sure” campaign promoting the importance of annual breast cancer screening.

“Mary J. Blige has authentically and vulnerably shared a bit of her family health history as well as her own health journey and experiences with screening. She is a powerful women’s health advocate and an authentic voice as she has lost her aunt to breast cancer, her grandmother to cervical cancer and another aunt to lung cancer,” Hologic’s VP corporate communications, Jane G. Mazur said in an email.

The media mix not only includes two :15s, but also exclusive photography and behind-the-scenes footage, social media, including influencers, paid digital and a website. The site, ScreeningsForHer.com, offers information about diagnostic screenings and how to schedule appointments.

It’s an important message at an important time, not only have screenings drastically reduced due to the pandemic, but Hologic’s own research showed that nearly 50% of women surveyed have never had a screening.

The creative team behind the spot fits the women-first narrative, with a diverse female-led group taking the helm. The spot was created by CHÉ Creative, a Black-owned, women-led advertising and marketing agency, directed by a child who’s style aesthetic reflects her Southern upbringing, woman-owned production company, Little Minx and for strategy and integration lead on the Well-Woman campaign, Black-woman-owned Cheryl Overton Communications.

“We want women everywhere to be knowledgeable at every age and life stage about their bodies, the diagnostic tests they should take to track their health and should intervention be needed, to know as soon as possible so they can act,” Mazur said.

Hologic’s medical device and diagnostics portfolio focuses primarily on women’s health with cervical health. Products include a market-leading combined Pap and HPV cervical cancer screening test as well as fibroid removal devices MyoSure and Acessa ProVu, which it picked up in its buyout of Acessa Health in 2020.