ESMO: Searching for the perfect cup of pharma-branded espress-MO in Madrid

If anyone in Spain is wondering where the espresso machines are, they are at the exhibit hall for the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, where one faces an important question: from which Big Pharma will I accept my complimentary espresso beverage?

The lineup at the Roche booth suggests that Basel, Switzerland-based company may be the preference of the many thousands of attendees at the Congress in Madrid this year. But this reporter found friendly staff and a short but respectable line at the Johnson & Johnson booth, where the espresso may not be foamy, but you don’t have to wait for it.

At GSK, a reminder to be cognizant of your company’s gift policies wherever it is you make your home far away from Madrid. Don’t accept an espresso that may get you in hot water when it’s time to turn in your expenses.

Beyond the espresso machines, companies went above and beyond to build booths that captured the passersby. AstraZeneca was a riot of purples and reds, flashing and moving while displaying information about the immunotherapy Imfinzi, indicated for hepatocellular carcinoma, bile duct cancer, gallbladder cancer and more.

Novartis played images of red cells floating on a blue background, emblematic of the Swiss pharma’s red, blue and yellow logo, showing the utility of breast cancer therapy Kisqali.

Back at GSK, the company offered an immersive experience in shingles to advertise blockbuster vaccine Shingrix. Attendees were asked to put on a pair of headphones and follow along on one of three screens, where different stimulus were offered to literally feel the painful skin rashes that accompany the viral disease. While this reporter bravely tested the spiky screen—akin to a medieval torture chamber or accessory of choice for a hardcore punk show—she did not try all three.

While Shingrix may seem out of place at a cancer conference, GSK explains that cancer patients are more vulnerable to the herpes zoster virus that causes shingles.

On another side of GSK’s sprawling booth, we’re introduced to Eva, Maria and Ivan as typical patients or families who may be impacted by ovarian cancer. Particularly, the TV-lined booth showcases Zejula, which is indicated for ovarian and peritoneal cancer.

Eli Lilly used its space, identified by a triangular red sign bearing the hand-written logo, to display a countdown to new phase 3 data from the monarchE trial of Verzenio that will be revealed today at the conference.

Merck, meanwhile, went all out with a literal water fountain that displayed the trademark overlapping circle logo and welcomed guests. The fountain, apparently, was dedicated to Merck’s commitment to sustainability, which includes a minimal waste design, materials and vendor selections aligned with that vision.

No word, though, on where the water will go once the Congress shuts down. Perhaps into the espresso machines.

Takeda also looked to nature for inspiration to build its booth, constructing a large set of lungs out of topiary, a riot of bright green and red that stood out among the other vendors. The lungs were a favorite among conference goers, who took turns to sit on the edge of the exhibit for photos.

Pfizer’s booth was rather clinical, white overlayed with the blue and turquoise emblematic of the New York-based pharma giant’s logo. With videos of oncologists on screen the company promised to work “at lightning speed.”

“We won’t stop until cancer does,” the company promised.

While the exhibit hall was buzzing with oncologists, one interesting element hovered underneath. Companies that recently had been acquired—Mirati Therapeutics and Seagen among them—had quieter booths compared to their bigger peers, some of them their new owners.

Mirati will soon be owned, if the deal closes as expected, by Bristol Myers Squibb. That means that future ESMO congresses may have an open space where Mirati’s purple booth stands now, as the small biotech’s KRAS inhibitor moves under the fold of the Big Pharma.

Seagen, similarly, has been bought by Pfizer, but maintained its own space at ESMO this year. The company’s smaller booth was a happening place, with all of its comfortable white chairs filled with chatty conference attendees.

As this reporter writes this story on a moving walkway, via voice notes on the way back to the press room, she spills her Johnson & Johnson espresso all over her arm. Luckily, for this Canadian, there is a Tim Hortons—an unexpected sponsor—just before the entrance to the ESMO press and media center.

One thing for sure, this year’s ESMO will be well caffeinated.