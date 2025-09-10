Eli Lilly gives Julianne Moore a new role, signing up Oscar winner for brain health campaign

Eli Lilly has partnered with Julianne Moore, tapping into the actor’s experience in the movie “Still Alice” to encourage people to prioritize brain health.

Moore played the titular role in the film. As the character, a linguistics professor, turns 50, she forgets a word, becomes lost during a jog and, ultimately, is diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease. The rest of the 2014 movie, for which Moore won the Oscar for Best Actress, shows Alice and her family grappling with the deterioration of her condition.

Lilly, which sells the Alzheimer’s drug Kisunla, has recruited Moore to its global “Brain Health Matters” campaign. Drawing on her role in “Still Alice,” the actor will encourage people to talk to their doctors about their dementia risk, annual cognitive assessments and lifelong brain health habits.

“One of the things that has stayed with me from my conversations with people living with Alzheimer's disease is that taking responsibility for one's brain health is essential for protecting our freedom to do the things that make life meaningful,” Moore said in a statement. “I’ve seen how much proactive care matters in helping us keep doing what we love.”

Lilly is working with Moore as part of a broader campaign launched to coincide with World Alzheimer's Month, which is recognized every September. The drugmaker said “Brain Health Matters” will be a multiyear, multichannel campaign designed to provide tools and resources that help people talk to their doctors about dementia risk factors and start building a personal cognitive health plan.

The campaign is running on U.S. television, digital and audio platforms. Lilly is also planning to roll out social media content, event activations, speaking appearances and more. While the initial focus is on the U.S., the company said it intends to expand the campaign globally in the near future.

Lilly is launching the campaign against the backdrop of steady growth for Kisunla. Sales were (PDF) $8 million in the fourth quarter of last year. The figure rose to (PDF) $21 million in the first three months of 2025 and climbed again (PDF) to $49 million in the second quarter. Lilly’s efforts to grow Kisunla sales have included a push to increase diagnosis rates, which has been aided by the rise of blood-based tests.