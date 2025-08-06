Babson passes the blood testing awareness baton to Olympian Gabby Thomas in 3-year collab

Raising awareness of medical products and services is a marathon, not a sprint, and Babson Diagnostics has therefore selected a star with plenty of stamina for a long-term partnership.

Olympian Gabby Thomas has signed on for a three-year collaboration to help promote Babson’s BetterWay blood testing service, the medtech announced Wednesday.

The partnership will focus in particular on promoting the accessibility factor of BetterWay, which requires a smaller-than-usual blood sample taken from a fingertip, can be performed at a retail pharmacy or clinic—rather than requiring a doctor’s office visit—and comprises more than 60 individual tests.

So far, the tests, which launched last year, are available in the retail setting only in Austin, Texas, Babson’s hometown—and Thomas’ home base, too—and in traditional healthcare provider settings across the U.S.

Related Guardant taps James Van Der Beek to promote colon cancer screening blood test

In a statement Wednesday, Babson President Web Golinkin pointed to the “passion for public health” and the values of “integrity, caring, and a commitment to excellence” that the company and the elite athlete share.

In addition to being a three-time gold medalist in track and field at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Thomas completed undergraduate studies in neurobiology and global health at Harvard University and earned a master of public health degree with a concentration in epidemiology from the University of Texas in 2023. She also volunteers at a clinic in Austin, including by serving as director of a hypertension prevention program there, per Babson.

“Making healthcare more accessible is something I really care about, and BetterWay’s fingertip testing helps remove the barriers so many people face,” Thomas said in the release.

“Improving the patient experience matters, because when people feel comfortable and supported, they’re more likely to follow through with care,” she continued. “When care is more approachable, it can truly change lives.”