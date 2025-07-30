Guardant taps James Van Der Beek to promote colon cancer screening blood test

With rates of colorectal cancer (CRC) surging among younger populations, Guardant Health is turning to a famous face beloved by Gen X and millennials to raise awareness of its screening test.

The testmaker has tapped actor James Van Der Beek, who recently announced his own CRC diagnosis, to tout the benefits of early screening in general and the Shield blood test in particular.

In a video that Guardant shared Wednesday, the “Dawson’s Creek” star talks about his 2023 cancer diagnosis and says, “What I want everybody to know is what the screening guidelines are: 45 and up, get screened. … Just think of it as securing more time with your family.”

Current guidelines recommend that people of average risk begin regular screening for CRC at the age of 45. Though data show that the five-year survival rate can be higher than 90% when the disease is caught early and drops lower than 15% if it’s not detected until its late stages, Guardant has found that as many as one in three eligible adults are not up to date on CRC screening.

Van Der Beek said in Wednesday’s partnership announcement that his cancer was found at stage 3, when he was 46 years old and “in great physical shape.”

Recent studies by the American Cancer Society have found that while global CRC rates are largely stabilizing in people aged 50 and up, early-onset cases are soaring. As of 2019, diagnoses in people younger than 55 made up about 20% of all new cases, representing a doubling in the rate since 1995.

Popular CRC screening methods include colonoscopies and less invasive at-home stool tests like Exact Sciences’ Cologuard. Guardant is aiming to achieve similar levels of awareness for its Shield test, which became the first blood test approved by the FDA for CRC screening last summer. It requires only a standard blood draw, which the company bills as convenient, accessible and “more pleasant” than other methods.

“I was relieved to learn about Guardant’s Shield blood test because it’s a more pleasant and convenient way to get screened, especially for those who’ve been hesitating,” Van Der Beek said in this week’s announcement. “I’ve learned a lot on my cancer journey, but I wouldn’t wish this on anyone. Simply put, getting screened can save your life. If you’re 45 or older, make sure you talk to your doctor about screening guidelines and your options.”