Argenx brews up DTC push for Vyvgart Hytrulo prefilled syringe in generalized myasthenia gravis

Fresh off earning FDA approval for a prefilled syringe version of Vyvgart Hytrulo for at-home administration, argenx is building buzz with a new direct-to-consumer campaign.

The “Treatment MY Way” push, which began Wednesday, centers on a minute-long commercial that’s set to roll out on broadcast TV.

The ad follows three individuals, each of whom is decked out in Vyvgart Hytrulo’s now-signature purple shade and takes a visit to the My Way Corner Café.

“I like things personalized—like my coffee,” one says.

At the café, each of the ad’s stars receives a cup of coffee topped with foam art in the shape of the Vyvgart Hytrulo logo and labeled with their name and a reference to their job or a hobby—“Lesson Plan Lindsay,” “Weekend Away Steve” and “Football Fan Sarah”—before the camera takes a dive into each coffee cup to show those interests in action.

The scenes show Lindsay working with a robot arm, Steve taking a trip to the Grand Canyon and Sarah tailgating outside a football stadium, as they describe how the syringe’s self-administration makes it “travel-ready” and able to fit around their own plans. In contrast, the drug's previously approved versions required a trip to a doctor’s office for administration.

Meanwhile, the requisite voiceover describes how Vyvgart Hytrulo “can improve daily abilities and reduce muscle weakness” and recites the drug’s possible side effects and contraindications.

The ad ends with the trio taking turns reciting pieces of the line, “My Vyvgart Hytrulo self-injection: reducing my symptoms—that’s treatment my way.”

In addition to the broadcast TV push, argenx said the campaign’s materials will also go out via social media, digital banner ads and more.

In a statement sent to Fierce Pharma Marketing, Cristian Azcarate, argenx’s VP of patient strategy, said the company’s work around the launch of the prefilled syringe reflects discussions with gMG patients.

“We listened to the voices of patients in the gMG community, understanding their desire for more flexibility and control over their treatment,” Azcarate said. “We believe that when patients have the means to manage their health on their own terms, they experience not just improved clinical outcomes but also a richer quality of life. This campaign is a testament to our commitment to putting patients at the heart of everything we do.”

The new campaign comes less than a month after argenx secured the FDA’s OK for the self-administered version of Vyvgart Hytrulo for both gMG and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP).

Before the approval arrived in early April, the company’s chief operating officer, Karen Massey, told Fierce Pharma that argenx was already preparing for the self-administered version’s impending launch by hashing out payer policies, upping engagement with doctors and reaching out to patients.

The company is also aiming to become profitable this year, and the prefilled syringe launch in the U.S. is a key piece of that forecast.

Elsewhere, argenx is working to expand the reach of Vyvgart Hytrulo, including via the development of an autoinjector version of the drug to make self-administration even easier—currently slated for a 2027 launch—and with ongoing studies in additional gMG disease types and age groups.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a statement from argenx.