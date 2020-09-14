Agile Therapeutics crafts hip birth control awareness campaign aimed at millennial women

With the blasé millennial declaration “I’m So Done,” Agile Therapeutics launches a platform for women to discuss and decide which contraceptive method is best for them.

Women are invited to vent their frustrations about their current method of birth control on social media as part of the "SoDoneClub" on Facebook and Instagram. The casual language with slang emojis and purposefully improper grammar—for example, “gotta” instead of “have to”—was created by Agile’s agency partner Heartbeat as a way to connect with younger women.

“The best way to connect with women who are appropriate for Twirla is to speak to them authentically – like we speak to each other, as women,” Agile VP Amy Welsh said via email.

Users are directed to the campaign website, where they're first asked to address questions about their birth control needs. Below that, 12 traditional contraception options—including the pill, condoms, IUD, withdrawal and the patch—are laid out like cards, inviting the user to read about each method. Tapping a card flips it over to reveal the drawbacks of that particular method.

The campaign visuals feature a multicultural mix of determined-looking young women. Interspersed with the birth control options, the women share thoughts such as, “I want a method that keeps up with my life” and “Time to rethink my options.”

“Although a very personal choice, the birth control conversation is innately social. The category is filled with the sharing of information—from learning something new to debunking stereotypes and misconceptions,” Welsh said.

She added that Agile isn’t pushing a specific method, but rather aims to be a trusted information source for women.

While the campaign is unbranded, Agile does market the Twirla dual hormone birth control patch approved in February. The once-a-week patch is an option for women who don’t want to take a daily pill or commit to longer-term options.

Twirla is Agile’s first product and is set to be available in the fourth quarter. It’s been a long road to market for the contraceptive patch after two FDA complete response letters (CRLs) in 2013 and 2017. Agile resubmitted its approval application last year, responding to adhesion issues raised in 2017.