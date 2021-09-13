On heels of one expansion, J&J will pour $176M into another boost for its manufacturing site in Ireland

Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing site in Ringaskiddy, Ireland, keeps growing. After completing a €300 million ($354 million) expansion in 2019, the company has plans to further boost the capacity of the site.

J&J’s subsidiary Janssen has submitted a planning application to the County Cork Council which would add 27,000 square feet and 180 employees, the Sunday Independent reported.

This investment adds €150 million ($176 million) to what the company has already poured into the biologics manufacturing facility.

Drawn by incentives provided by the Irish Development Agency, J&J began building on the 100-acre site in 2005. In 2019, J&J completed an expansion which added 19,100 square meters (205,590 square feet) and 200 jobs.

J&J produces active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) for immunology and oncology medicines at the site. It's not certain exactly which drugs J&J produces there.

The company did not respond immediately to a request to confirm the expansion.

Another drug manufacturing facility in Ringaskiddy, owned by Novartis, is in the process of paring down as it consolidates its API operations in the country. Once complete, the move could force as many as 320 of the factory’s 550 employees out of jobs.