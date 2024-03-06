Growing Almac boosts capacity for manufacturing peptides and packaging commercial products

In its continuing expansion blitz, Almac has completed new two facilities at its headquarters in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, which will expand the capacity of the CDMO to package commercial products and to manufacture peptides.

In one expansion project, the 55-year-old private company has finished a 32,000-square-foot facility that increases its ability to manufacture and package sachet drug products, Almac said in a Wednesday release. The site features large-scale manufacturing suites and quality control lab testing.

Sachet drugs are precisely packaged to enable accurate dosing while allowing portability.

Almac also has built a 28,000-square-foot facility that will more than double its peptide API manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand for clinical development and commercial products.

“Our new peptide API manufacturing facility will significantly grow our portfolio of client APIs and is the latest stage of a wider development and manufacturing expansion initiative for Almac Sciences,” Graeme McBurney, Almac’s chief operating officer, said in a release.

In 2022, the company announced an investment of 200 million pounds ($247 million) to “meet increased client demand” worldwide over the next three years.

Then, five months ago, the company declared that 80 million pounds ($102 million) was designated to add 140,000 square feet at headquarters and house an additional 550 employees. The company's head count totals more than 7,000.

Almac also is growing its presence in the U.S. In 2022, the company pegged $93.5 million for expansion of its North American headquarters in Souderton, Pennsylvania. The expansion is adding 100,000 square feet to the 246,000-square-foot facility, paving the way for the addition of 355 new staffers.

Among the products Almac has helped launch over the last two years are Agios’ Pyrukynd, Sanofi's Tzield and PTC’s gene therapy Upstaza. The company also has a partnership with AstraZeneca.