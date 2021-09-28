Almac proposes expansion of its Northern Ireland production facility: report

U.K.-based CDMO Almac Group is proposing a “multi-million pound” expansion at its Portadown facility in Northern Ireland to bolster its manufacturing capabilities.

The proposed expansion would create 60 new jobs but remains subject to local approval, Armagh I reported.

If approved, the project would include new labs, storage, offices and staff facilities as well as changes to public infrastructure such as roads and parking.

The new facility would encompass about 42,000 square feet and expand the site’s material handling, dispensing, blending, tablet compression and tablet coating.

RELATED: CDMO Almac adding 100 employees to its North Carolina site

Earlier this year, the company announced it would spend about a million dollars for an automated crystallization platform to support solid form screening of polymorphs and other materials along with continuous flow equipment as part of a $6.7 million (£5 million) lab operations expansion at its Craigavon headquarters, just down the road from the Portadown site.

Almac employs more than 6,000 people across 18 sites in Europe, the U.S. and Asia.