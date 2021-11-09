Almac on global hiring binge for 1,800 new positions as the CDMO expands

Almac Group, a CDMO based in Northern Ireland, is bumping up its expansion plans with a global hiring binge to fill 1,800 new positions in the next three years.

The company said 120 positions are immediately available across its 19 global facilities located in the U.K., Ireland, North America, Singapore, Japan and Nordic countries. By the time the hiring spree is completed, Almac expects its headcount to be about 8,000.

Like many in the CDMO arena, Almac has been on a growth tear for both facilities and employees spurred by the increased demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September, Almac was reported to have its eye on a multimillion-pound expansion at its Portadown facility in Northern Ireland that would create new labs, storage, offices and staff facilities.

News of that expansion followed Almac’s announcement earlier in the year that it would shell out about a million dollars for an automated crystallization platform to support solid form screening of polymorphs and other materials as part of a $6.7 million lab operations expansion at its headquarters in Craigavon, which is just down the road from Portadown.

“As demand for our services steadily increases, our aim is to continue to grow our global team by actively recruiting 1,800 new individuals across a wide variety of diverse and exciting areas,” Alan Armstrong, chief executive of Almac, said in a statement about the latest increase.