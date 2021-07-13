Curia, on heels of rebrand, snaps up CDMO Integrity Bio to expand westward

A day after unveiling a new moniker, the CDMO formerly known as Albany Molecular Research has clinched a deal for contract manufacturing peer Integrity Bio.

Now re-named as Curia, the company Tuesday said it was buying Camarillo, California-based Integrity in a move that will see its biologics formulation and fill-finish services stretch to the West Coast. Curia expects the sale to close in the third quarter. The company didn’t divulge financial terms and said it was keeping other conditions of the agreement under wraps.

Aside from fill-finish capabilities, Integrity is known for its expertise in "hard-to-formulate" biologics, Curia said. Each year, the company typically formulates more than 60 large molecules including proteins, antibodies, lipid nanoparticles, peptides and vaccines in both liquid and lyophilized, or powdered, forms. Meanwhile, Integrity is joining Curia shortly after doubling its manufacturing capacity with the addition of a second fill-finish line.

Integrity's customers run the gamut from Fortune 500 companies to "small virtual startups," Curia noted in its release.

Curia didn't say where it would channel its new fill-finish capacity. Last year, the company dove into the pandemic fight with a deal to fill and finish "millions of doses" of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. Curia's performing that work at its Albuquerque, New Mexico factory—one of three filling plants in its commercial manufacturing repertoire.

The company also operates facilities in Massachusetts and Glasgow, Scotland, where it's equipped to handle fill-finish duties for a suite of meds, including antibody-drug conjugates, monoclonal antibodies and more.

Curia's workforce currently stands 3,100 strong across 21 sites in Asia, Europe and the U.S. For its part, Integrity employs around 110. The company expects "Integrity Bio’s employees will join Curia after the transaction closes," a Curia spokesperson said over email.

The deal comes hot on the heels of Curia's re-christening. The company on Monday said it was retiring its old name, Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI), to pick up the Curia title and launch a new website, CuriaGlobal.com. Rooted in the Latin word for "purposeful assembly," Curia says its new name reflects its "patient-inspired mission."