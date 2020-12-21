WuXi lays out €150M to take over Bayer plant in Germany, boosting pandemic supply network

Shanghai's WuXi Biologics is ending the year how it started: with plans to take charge at a Bayer facility in Germany. The company's latest site acquisition follows deals for three U.S. facilities this year, part of WuXi's gung-ho expansion efforts outside of China.

WuXi is stumping up €150 million ($183.3 million) to take over Bayer's drug substance manufacturing facility in Wuppertal, Germany. The companies further plan to strike up a long-term sublease agreement and a transition service contract, Bayer and WuXi said in a release.

Pending regulatory approval, the deal is expected to close in 2021's first half, with the facility pegged to start tackling drug substance and drug product manufacturing sometime next year, the companies said.

Upcoming Webinar Strategies for the Optimal Scale-up & Tech Transfer of Oral Small Molecules The transition from early phase to late phase of a small molecule program plays a pivotal role in determining a program’s ultimate success. Join this webinar to hear experts discuss the key considerations for tech transfer and present how a customized modeling tool can help streamline the scale-up of your oral small molecule program. Register Today! Save Your Spot - Register Now

RELATED: WuXi upgrades CAR-T offerings with new manufacturing platform

The 30,000-square-meter facility boasts 3,000-liters perfusion and 12,000-liters fed-batch capacity, shoring up WuXi's global supply network for COVID-19 vaccines and biologics.

The Wuppertal plant will bolster WuXi's production alongside another Bayer manufacturing plant in Leverkusen, Germany, which the Shanghai-based company picked up in January through a similar pact.

Under that deal, the WuXi-operated plant was tapped as a back-up facility for Bayer's hemophilia A med Kovaltry, while Bayer plans to continue primary manufacturing and filling work on the drug at its substance and product facility in Berkeley, California.

RELATED: WuXi Biologics taps veteran insider to head fledgling vaccine CDMO business

Those plants are just part of WuXi's wider global ambitions. In March, the company laid out plans for a $60 million biologics plant in Massachusetts, its first facility in the U.S. WuXi kept the stateside movement going, inking a May lease agreement for a 33,000-square-foot process development lab in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. It followed those plans in early June with a ten-year lease to occupy a 66,000-square-foot clinical manufacturing facility in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Meanwhile, Bayer in July sketched out lofty, 30-year manufacturing expansion ambitions for the Berkeley site where it cranks out Kovaltry. The upgrade would see the company add about 1 million square feet of new workspace and double its workforce in California, thanks to the addition of some 1,000 more employees, Bayer said.