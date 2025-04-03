Vanrafia, 2nd drug in Novartis' IgAN troika, crosses FDA finish line in payday for Chinook investors

When Novartis bought kidney disease biotech Chinook Therapeutics in 2023 for $3.2 billion upfront, the deal included a conditional payment tied to the timely FDA approval of atrasentan without a specific safety restriction.

Now, investors in Chinook can claim an additional $2-per-share payout, or about $160 million in total, as the milestone has been met.

The FDA has granted an accelerated approval for atrasentan to reduce elevated protein in the urine in adults with primary immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN) at risk of rapid progression, Novartis said Wednesday.

Bearing the commercial moniker Vanrafia, the selective endothelin A receptor antagonist (ERA) does not have to be used under an FDA-mandated safety-related program called REMS. A sans-REMS FDA approval for the drug in IgAN before the end of 2025 was needed to trigger a $2-per-share contingent value right (CVR) payment under Novartis’ merger agreement with Chinook.

The special CVR arrangement highlights how important having a non-REMS label is for Novartis.

The lack of a REMS requirement sets Vanrafia apart from Travere Therapeutics’ Filspari— which acts as both an ERA and an angiotensin receptor blocker (ARB)—for now. Filspari got its IgAN nod in 2023 and is only available through a REMS program mainly because of a potential risk of liver toxicity, which is also reflected as a boxed warning item on the drug’s label.

However, a step ahead of Novartis, Travere last fall turned Filspari’s accelerated approval into a full go-ahead based on evidence that it can preserve kidney function.

So far, Travere said the REMS program does not appear to pose a barrier for Filspari patients. The drug’s 2024 sales also suggested a good launch progress, with its $132 million beating analysts’ consensus estimates. However, as Leerink Partners analysts pointed out in a March note, “the question is, how many more patients are out there that might be a candidate with a looser REMS?”

Both Novartis and Travere are trying to level the playing field against each other.

For Travere, the biotech has submitted an application to the FDA to potentially reduce the REMS liver monitoring requirement from monthly testing to quarterly in the first year. The FDA has set a decision date of Aug. 28 this year.

For Novartis, the company is collecting longer-term data for Vanrafia in the hopes of also showing a kidney function benefit to support a traditional approval.

Novartis has positioned Vanrafia as a “foundational therapy” in IgAN because it can address a broad population of patients with persistent proteinuria, the company’s U.S. president, Victor Bulto, said during a recent interview with Fierce Pharma.

In the phase 3 Align trial, Vanrafia led to a 36% reduction in proteinuria as measured by the urine protein-to-creatinine ratio (UPCR) compared with placebo after 36 weeks of treatment.

For Travere's Filspari, the result was a 35% reduction in UPCR at week 36 versus control, in its own IgAN trial called Protect.

Because the two meds feature different mechanisms, their trials were designed differently. While Filspari was pitted directly against the ARB drug irbesartan, Vanrafia was tested against placebo in patients who were on maximally tolerated renin angiotensin system inhibitor, such as an ARB.

As Filspari is a drug with dual mechanisms, it offers the convenience of a single drug, whereas Vanrafia is used on top of other agents. Novartis has argued that separate dosing allows doctors to adjust the dosage of each drug component, although Travere has contended that titration is more of an academic question than a real-world practice.

Vanrafia is Novartis’ second IgAN drug to reach the market. Before that, the company’s complement inhibitor Fabhalta expanded into IgAN in August 2024. Another Chinook agent, the anti-APRIL antibody zigakibart, is also being developed for the rare kidney disease.

With Fabhalta’s launch, Novartis is targeting patients with residual inflammation and activation of the complement pathway, Bulto said. This subgroup represents about 15% to 30% of at-risk patients with persistent proteinuria who are typically eligible for novel treatments.

By comparison, Novartis believes Vanrafia can be used in all 45,000 U.S. IgAN patients potentially eligible for new therapies.

“What we do fully expect is that this is going to be a combination market, given that heterogeneity [of disease manifestation], and that’s why we want to bring all the different tools that physicians may need to treat this disease,” Bulto said.

In addition to IgAN, both Novartis and Travere are targeting other rare kidney diseases.

Fabhalta a few days ago became the first FDA-approved agent for complement 3 glomerulopathy (C3G). Travere has recently filed Filspari for focal segmental glomeruloscelrosis (FSGS) despite missing the primary endpoint of a phase 3 trial.

Novartis believes its commercial prowess and broad offerings may give it an edge.

“By constructing the portfolio like this, like a multi-indication, multi-asset, it also creates compounding capabilities and expertise,” Bulto said.

There are about 9,000 nephrologists in the U.S. who each treat about three IgAN patients and one C3G patient, so deploying a commercial force “for a single asset is a very difficult task,” the Novartis exec noted.

“That’s why we just want to double down here in the space,” Bulto said. “I think that, in itself, will create a good competitive differentiation, which ultimately will help patients.”