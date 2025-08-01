Untangling Sarepta’s gene therapy fallout and a growing trust deficit

Over a whirlwind three weeks, Sarepta Therapeutics has faced tough safety questions around its commercial gene therapy Elevidys and growing scrutiny over the company’s transparency following multiple patient deaths.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," we explore Sarepta’s brief standoff with the FDA over Elevidys, a short-lived marketing pause, and the regulator’s surprise reversal on the treatment. Fierce Pharma’s Fraiser Kansteiner and Angus Liu sit down with Fierce Biotech’s Gabrielle Masson to recap the story and discuss the broader implications the Elevidys saga may have for gene therapy, the FDA and the pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about the topics in this episode: