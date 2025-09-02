United plots Tyvaso lung disease expansion with 'overwhelmingly positive' trial win

United Therapeutics is making headway in unlocking a new lung disease market for its drug Tyvaso (treprostinil) with a pivotal phase 3 win in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

United’s Teton-2 study of Tyvaso, in its nebulized inhalation solution, hit its primary and “most” secondary endpoints, according to a Sept. 2 press release (PDF) from the company.

In the study, the drug demonstrated superiority over placebo when measured by participants' change in absolute forced vial capacity (FVC) from baseline to Week 52. The absolute FVC endpoint refers to the amount of air a patient can forcefully exhale after a deep breath and is a crucial factor in diagnosing lung diseases.

Several secondary endpoints also reflected statistically significant improvements, according to United. Those included the time to first clinical worsening effect and the King’s Brief Interstitial Lung Disease quality of life questionnaire, United said.

Endpoints measuring the time to first acute exacerbation of IPF and overall survival didn’t reach statistical significance, the company noted, but they “trended in favor” of Tyvaso by Week 52.

The “overwhelmingly positive" results have the potential to “reshape the treatment of IPF, extending new opportunities to a much broader patient population than ever before,” United’s senior vice president of product development, Peter Smith, who heads up the global Teton program, said in the company's release.

The company estimates the U.S. IPF market to comprise more than 100,000 patients. United’s share price spiked by more than 33% by Tuesday afternoon, reaching a share price of $408 compared to Friday’s $304.76 at market close.

Along with the Teton-2 results, United aims to make its case for a Tyvaso label expansion with an ongoing U.S. and Canada-specific Teton-1 trial that’s expected to read out in the first half of 2026. The company plans to meet with the FDA before the end of 2025 to discuss ways to potentially speed up the review process when the Teton-1 results are available, the company said.

If approved, Tyvaso would make a splash in the “sizable” IPF market as the first inhaled therapy that can treat the lung disease, Jefferies analysts explained in a note to clients, describing the trial results as both clinically meaningful and competitive. As it stands, Roche’s Esbriet and Boehringer Ingelheim’s Ofev dominate the IPF space. Both are oral pills.

The Jefferies team expects that Tyvaso could be used on top of current standard of care in IPF and the similar condition progressive pulmonary fibrosis.

Tyvaso has been marketed since 2009 for pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and generated $469.6 million in second-quarter sales across its nebulized inhalation solution and a newer dry powder inhalation. An IPF indication could bolster Tyvaso’s revenues with potentially billions of dollars on the line, Jefferies analysts forecast.

Still, William Blair analysts connected the dots between United’s win and Insmed’s path for its treprostinil palmitil inhalation powder, a treprostinil prodrug that recently scored in a phase 2 PAH study. The analysts described Tyvaso’s results as a “further validation” of inhaled treprostinil in fibrotic lung diseases and suggested that Insmed’s offering could have an “improved profile” in any indication in which nebulized Tyvaso has proven efficacy, including IPF.

Mizuho analysts agreed that United’s win is a “huge net positive” for Insmed and wrote that the latter company has previously “stated its willingness” to quickly advance the candidate into phase 3 IPF studies if it posted a win in the disease.

As it stands, Insmed is focused on an early 2026 trial readout in the PAH population. The company’s treprostinil prodrug works as an inactive compound that becomes active once metabolized in the body.