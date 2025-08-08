Is Trump’s MFN pricing order more bark than bite?

Following a barrage of letters from President Donald Trump urging 17 large pharmaceutical companies to implement Most Favored Nation drug pricing reforms in the U.S., analysts and industry watchers are questioning how far the president’s authority extends. At the same time, several drugmakers have signaled a willingness to negotiate.

In this week’s episode of "The Top Line," we break down the latest Most Favored Nation pricing pressures in the U.S., how companies are responding and which facets of the proposal might fall short of Trump’s goals. Fierce Pharma’s Eric Sagonowsky and Fraiser Kansteiner discuss the current state of those reform efforts and past attempts to rein in U.S. drug costs, followed by a brief discussion on tariffs.

