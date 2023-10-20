Register today: Secure your spot at the Fierce 50 Gala Dinner to celebrate with the Fierce 50 honorees
'The Top Line': Leqembi's full approval and the future of Alzheimer's treatment

By Ayla Ellison Fraiser Kansteiner Oct 20, 2023 9:00am
In this episode of "The Top Line," Fierce's Fraiser Kansteiner engages in a conversation with Alexander Scott, senior vice president of integrity at Eisai, to discuss the full approval of Leqembi and what it means for Eisai and, most importantly, for Alzheimer's patients.

