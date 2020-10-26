Sanofi, Regeneron chase 4th Dupixent approval with rare esophageal disease data

dupixent
Dupixent could score $11 billion in annual sales, according to Sanofi CEO Paul Hudson's estimates. (Sanofi)

Sanofi and Regeneron's immunology superstar Dupixent is well on its way to world domination with a flood of new indications in the pipeline. To support one of those, a rare esophageal disease, the partners released new data backing up Dupixent's case for a fourth FDA approval. 

Dupixent improved patients' ability to swallow and cut levels of targeted white blood cells over placebo in patients with eosinophilic esophagitis, a rare disease characterized by inflammation in the esophagus, according to late-breaking science presented this weekend at two gastroenterology virtual meetings. 

In Part A of a planned three-part clinical program, Dupixent improved patients' ability to swallow after four weeks of treatment and maintained that benefit through six months, the drugmakers said. The drug also pared back eosinophil levels, reduced disease symptoms and changed patients' gene expression for the disease at the 24-week mark. 

Free Webinar

Building a Flexible, Challenge Resistant and Patient Centric Clinical Supply Chain

The global landscape of clinical trials is rapidly changing as studies become more complex. An increasing number of sponsors are seeking enhanced flexibility in their supply chains to address a variety of clinical supply challenges, including patient demand and reducing delays. In this webinar, learn the benefits of utilizing demand-led supply and direct-to-patient distribution models in the clinical supply chain, as well as how they can be used to both improve flexibility and better align with patient needs. Register today!

The newest data followed up on top-line data released in May showing Dupixent reduced disease symptoms over placebo after 24 weeks of therapy. Dupixent received the FDA's orphan drug designation in the disease back in 2017.

Dupixent, a blockbuster seller with three approvals under its belt, would become the first approved therapy for eosinophilic esophagitis. Sanofi and Regeneron are currently enrolling a Part B study in the disease, with a 28-week follow-up study planned. 

RELATED: How to get to $11B? For Sanofi and Regeneron's Dupixent, 5 new approvals would help

Read more on
immunology COPD asthma clinical data Sanofi Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dupixent Paul Hudson

Suggested Articles

Pharma

FDA won't require inspections for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use

In a departure from the usual approval process, the FDA says it doesn't require manufacturing inspections before weighing vaccines for emergency use.

by Eric Sagonowsky
Vaccine
Vaccines

Sanofi, SK flu shots halted in Singapore after deaths in Korea

Singapore has suspended the use of two flu vaccines, from SK Bioscience and Sanofi, amid reports of deaths in South Korea after immunization.

by Angus Liu
President Donald Trump speaks at a press briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic
Pharma

WH chief of staff Meadows says U.S. can't 'control' COVID-19

As U.S. COVID-19 cases surge, the White House appears more focused on drugs and vaccines that fight the virus rather than slowing its spread.

by Eric Sagonowsky