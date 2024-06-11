Sanders wants to subpoena Novo Nordisk exec to answer questions on Wegovy, Ozempic pricing

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont, is stepping up his attack on Novo Nordisk over the prices the company charges in the U.S. for its wildly popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

Sanders, the chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP), is asking the committee to vote on whether it should subpoena Novo’s North American operations chief Doug Langa to face questions at a hearing on July 10 about the company’s pricing tactics. The vote is scheduled for Tuesday, June 18.

Sanders’ initiative comes seven weeks after the HELP Committee launched an investigation into Novo’s prices. Last month, the committee issued a dire warning that the drugs—and others in their class—have the “potential to bankrupt Medicare Medicaid and our entire health care system.”

In his announcement on Tuesday, Sanders pointed out that the committee's investigation determined Novo charges $969 per month for Type 2 diabetes medicine Ozempic in the U.S. versus $155 monthly in Canada, $122 in Denmark and $59 in Germany.

Similarly, for obesity drug Wegovy, Novo charges $1,349 per month in the U.S. compared to $92 monthly in the U.K., Sanders added.

In Sanders’ announcement on Tuesday, he wrote that the committee has reached out “time and time again” to Novo seeking its voluntary attendance at the hearing next month. The company has “repeatedly” denied those committee efforts, Sanders said.

Novo has a different characterization of its discussions with the committee.

"Every time the Chairman has made a request to Novo Nordisk we have responded and cooperated," a company spokesperson wrote. "On multiple occasions, we have communicated our CEO’s willingness to testify and offered several dates for a hearing. Based on our continued cooperation, we feel that issuing a subpoena is unnecessary.

"We are committed to a hearing that aligns with the Chairman’s established committee practices and to developing meaningful solutions to enhance patient access and affordability."

In February of this year, CEOs from Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson & Johnson and Merck—under the threat of a subpoena—appeared at a hearing answering questions about why they charge more in the U.S. for their drugs.