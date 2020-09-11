Roche's Ocrevus touts 2-year switching data in jam-packed—and growing—multiple sclerosis market

Roche's Ocrevus has seen astronomical growth to the top of the sales leaderboard in an increasingly busy multiple sclerosis market. With its biggest competitors flailing, Roche is looking to cement Ocrevus' lead, and new two-year switching data should help the cause.

After two years of treatment on Ocrevus after switching from a prior therapy, 75% of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients showed no symptoms of the disease, according to data from an open-label trial released Friday.

Patients in the phase 3 Casting study were treated with a twice-yearly dose of Ocrevus after switching off up to two prior disease modifying therapies taken for at least six months, Roche said.

The disease-stopping results were consistent across patients who had been treated with either one or two prior therapies. For patients who had taken only one prior therapy, 78% saw no disease activity at the two-year mark, compared with 70% of patients who had previously taken two therapies.

Roche's newest data on Ocrevus could go a long way in cementing the drug's sales lead in a bustling multiple sclerosis market that keeps adding challengers to the fold.

