JAK inhibitors from Pfizer, AbbVie and Lilly hit with dreaded FDA heart safety, cancer warnings

The safety problem for Pfizer’s arthritis drug Xeljanz has taken casualties across its drug class.

The FDA is requiring new heart safety and cancer warnings for Xeljanz, AbbVie’s Rinvoq and Lilly’s Olumiant, the agency said Wednesday. All three drugs belong to the same JAK inhibitor class of medicines.

The agency reached its decision after reviewing a large postmarketing study of Xeljanz that linked the Pfizer drug to an increased risk of serious heart-related side effects and cancer over traditional TNF blockers such as AbbVie’s Humira in patients with rheumatoid arthritis who have certain heart risk factors.

The agency’s new warnings are a blow to the drug group as the three drugs carry big financial expectations for their respective companies in the crowded immunology market.

In this case, Olumiant and Rinvoq are suffering collateral damage. Before the FDA's ruling, industry watchers have largely been expecting a Xeljanz-exclusive limitation since other drugs haven’t shown the heart and cancer problems at the same scale in their own clinical trials. Some market watchers pointed to the European Medicines Agency’s recent go-ahead for Rinvoq in atopic dermatitis as a good sign.

RELATED: AbbVie's big Rinvoq ambitions—and the larger JAK class—face even more uncertainty with latest FDA delays

As the FDA acknowledged, Olumiant and Rinvoq don’t have large safety trials similar to that of Xeljanz’s, “so the risks have not been adequately evaluated.”

But since Olumiant and Rinvoq “share mechanisms of action with Xeljanz, FDA considers that these medicines may have similar risks as seen in the Xeljanz safety trial,” the agency said.

Amid the FDA's JAK safety review, the drugs and others have had several label expansion reviews delayed. Those include Rinvoq’s filings in atopic dermatitis, psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis, plus applications for Olumiant and Pfizer’s investigational abrocitinib in atopic dermatitis.

RELATED: Pfizer's immunology ambitions delayed—again—as JAK drugs fall victim to FDA's protracted safety review

AbbVie may be the most seriously hurt among the three drugmakers. While the Xeljanz restrictions are expected, AbbVie has high hopes for Rinvoq as one of two immunology drugs that could help fill in the huge revenue gap left by Humira once it loses U.S. market exclusivity. For Rinvoq's atopic dermatitis indication alone, AbbVie has pegged its peak sales potential at $2 billion. AbbVie's shares were down about 8% after the news on Wednesday.

The warning doesn’t affect Incyte’s Jakafi and Bristol Myers Squibb’s Inrebic, both of which are JAK inhibitors used to treat blood disorders. The FDA is requiring other updates to their labels.