Novartis plots 58 layoffs in NJ amid ongoing efficiency drive

More than three years after launching a new corporate structure, Novartis is still making changes to its organization.

In the latest move to streamline its business, Novartis will lay off 58 employees who report to the drugmaker’s U.S. headquarters in East Hanover, New Jersey, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) notice (PDF).

The job reductions will affect Novartis’ U.S. medical affairs organization, a company spokesperson told Fierce Pharma.

While “evaluating opportunities to enhance processes, increase efficiencies, and ensure we are investing our time and resources into the areas where we can have the greatest impact,” the company is making some changes that result in “a variety of roles being eliminated, modified and created,” the spokesperson said.

The latest layoffs follow another major personnel shake-up that affected 426 employees at Novartis’ U.S. headquarters earlier this year. Unveiled in May, those job cuts stemmed from changes to the company’s cardiovascular commercial structure in response to the expected loss of exclusivity for Entresto and the continued growth and launch of newer heart drugs.

Organizational adjustments have become something of a recurrent theme at the Novartis site. In November, the Swiss pharma disclosed a 139-person layoff round targeting field sales associates for the immunology drug Xolair and the oncology combo of Tafinlar and Mekinist.

“Novartis continually assesses opportunities to drive growth and sustainable performance,” the spokesperson said Tuesday. “As the external environment continues to change, our operations will also evolve to ensure we are best positioned to deliver our innovative medicines to patients in need.”

In 2022, the company adopted a new organizational structure and operating model that integrated its oncology and pharmaceuticals business units.

The Swiss pharma giant is targeting a core operating profit margin of above 40% of net sales by 2027. It achieved 42.1% on that metric in the first half of 2025, increasing 3.1 percentage points versus the same period last year.