Merck KGaA's Mavenclad stakes its claim in massively competitive MS market

In an increasingly crowded multiple sclerosis market, Merck KGaA's Mavenclad has scrapped for market share against behemoths such as Roche's Ocrevus. But a year into its U.S. launch, Mavenclad is posting exponential growth.

In 2019, Mavenclad raked in €321 million ($358 million) in global sales, a more than 250% increase from the €90 million it posted the previous year.

That significant leap has more than offset the sales loss from Merck KGaA's older MS med Rebif and represents a more than 5% share of the global MS market––up from 1% at the end of 2018, the drugmaker said.

Merck KGaA tied Mavenclad's strong performance directly to its FDA approval in March, which made the drug the only oral short-term therapy for MS in the relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive settings, the company said.

