In major blow for Lilly, Novo strikes deal giving Wegovy preferred access on CVS Caremark formulary

Just as Eli Lilly appeared to be gaining an edge over its metabolic medicine rival Novo Nordisk in the U.S. obesity market, Novo has locked in a new formulary access deal that could give its star weight loss drug Wegovy a major advantage over its Lilly counterpart.

Starting July 1, Wegovy will become the preferred GLP-1 for obesity treatment on CVS Caremark’s largest commercial template formularies, Novo said Thursday. CVS Caremark, which forms the eponymous pharmacy chain’s drug benefits unit, is the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the U.S., as Novo pointed out.

The move will knock Lilly’s dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist for obesity, Zepbound, off CVS Caremark’s present formulary (PDF), with a CVS spokesperson confirming in a statement to Bloomberg News that Lilly’s drug “will be excluded” in health plans using CVS’ standard list of covered drugs.

People on those plans who are already using Zepbound will be able to pivot over to Wegovy or potentially receive exemptions for a medical need on a case-by-case basis, the spokesperson added.

In essence, the formulary change is likely to boost access to Wegovy in the U.S., though potentially at the expense of that for Lilly’s Zepbound. The Caremark formulary implicated in the deal covers “tens of millions of lives,” Prem Shah, executive vice president and group president of CVS Health, said on the company’s earnings call Thursday.

For Novo, the CVS deal is part of an ongoing effort to improve access to Wegovy, which has proved elusive for patients in recent years thanks to supply constraints, a steep price tag and insurer reticence to cover the wildly popular GLP-1 drug class.

“As the leader in obesity care for more than a decade, it is our responsibility to continue to work with others across the U.S. healthcare system to find innovative opportunities to meet the needs of these patients and connect them with authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy in a convenient and affordable way,” Dave Moore, Novo’s EVP of U.S. operations, said in a statement.

Back in early March, the drugmaker launched the NovoCare Pharmacy, which offers direct home shipping of Wegovy for cash-paying patients at a reduced cost of $499 per month. That price covers all five of the med’s dosage strengths and is significantly cheaper than the current list price of $1,349 per package.

More recently, the company updated the savings plan so that certain patients who pay out of pocket can get the $499-per-month price at local brick-and-mortar pharmacies, too.

Under the new CVS deal, Novo is permitting the pharmacy giant to sell Wegovy for $499 to cash-paying customers at its more than 9,000 locations around the U.S., Bloomberg noted in its report.

The deal is undoubtedly a blow for Novo’s rival Eli Lilly, though the company’s CEO, David Ricks, said he was “not surprised this kind of thing was announced,” when asked about the CVS formulary agreement during Lilly’s first-quarter earnings call this week.

Ricks admitted that the private pay market is important and that he’d like Lilly to grow in that area, while also fostering more choice for those who pay out of pocket. He stressed that his company is “not interested at all in one-of-one deals of reducing access and choice for doctors and patients.”

On the affordability front, Lilly did something similar to Novo’s out-of-pocket discount for Wegovy in late February when it announced that it would cut the prices of its 2.5-mg single-dose Zepbound vials to $349 per month and its 5-mg vials to $499.

At the time, Lilly’s cardiometabolic health president, Patrik Jonsson, said the company was charting the move because "insurance and federal programs do not systematically cover people living with obesity for medical care" in the U.S.

Meanwhile, CVS wasn’t the only one at the Wegovy dealmaking table with Novo this week.

Tuesday, Novo announced that it’s teaming up with a trio of telehealth companies—Hims & Hers, LifeMD and Ro—to help patients access branded Wegovy through its NovoCare online pharmacy.

Under the deals, Hims & Hers is offering a $599 bundled monthly subscription that includes access to 24/7 care, ongoing clinical support and nutrition guidance as well as prescriptions for all doses of Wegovy. Meanwhile, Ro and LifeMD will both offer Wegovy at $499 per month, alongside additional weight management programs.

The accord is notable given how recently Novo and Hims & Hers sparred over the latter company’s practice of selling compounded versions of semaglutide—Wegovy’s active ingredient—while the medication was in shortage.