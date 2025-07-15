Regulatory tracker: Vertex, NHS England reach reimbursement deal for CF drug Alyftrek

As Vertex Pharmaceuticals moves ahead with the launch of its next cystic fibrosis offering Alyftrek, the company has inked a reimbursement deal in England.

The company and NHS England reached a deal for all eligible patients to access the once-daily triplet therapy, Vertex said in a July 14 press release. Along with this deal, England's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence issued a positive final draft recommendation on the medicine.

Alyftrek, Vertex's fifth CF offering, is a combination of deutivacaftor, tezacaftor and vanzacaftor. The drug is licensed for CF patients ages 6 and older who have at least one F508del mutation or another responsive mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

"We’re pleased to have reached this agreement with NHS England that recognises the value that this new medicine brings to CF patients, their families and society," Vertex International SVP Ludovic Fenaux said in a statement.

Besides the rollout in England, the drug scored an approval from the U.S. FDA late last year and the launch is underway in several European countries.