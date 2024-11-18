Syndax ⁠scores FDA approval for Revuforj after it disappointed in another acute leukemia indication

Just three days after Syndax Pharmaceuticals revealed data from a trial of revumenib in one indication of acute leukemia which chilled investors, the FDA has approved the small molecule in another indication of the disease.

On Friday, the U.S. regulator signed off on Revuforj as the first menin inhibitor to treat a genetic type of leukemia called lysine methyltransferase 2A (KMT2A). The nod applies to patients one year and older with relapsed or refractory leukemias who have rearrangements of the KMT2A gene.

The approval came six weeks ahead of its target date and is the second FDA new drug endorsement for Syndax in the last three months. In August, Syndax and its commercial partner Incyte earned a thumbs up for Niktimvo (axatilimab), a CSF-1R inhibitor to treat chronic graft-versus-host disease (cGVHD) in patients who’ve failed at least two prior lines of systemic therapy.

The consecutive nods come from a 19-year-old Massachusetts-based company that started the year with a headcount of 184, up from 107 at the beginning of 2023.

“The FDA approval of two first-in-class medicines in one year is an absolutely remarkable achievement for a biotech company of our size and reflects the skill and dedication of our entire organization and our network of collaborators,” Michael Metzger, the CEO of Syntax, said on a Friday conference call.

Syndax’s headcount is rising fast, however, as it enters its commercial phase. To help foot the bill, Syndax struck a deal early this month with Royalty Pharma, receiving $350 million up front in exchange for 13.8% of U.S. sales of Niktimvo, with the deal expiring after Royalty gains 2.35 times its investment.

Last week, the company’s momentum took a hit when it revealed results from a phase 1/2 trial of revumenib in patients with relapsed or refractory mutant NPM1 acute myeloid leukemia (AML). While the trial met its primary endpoint, with 12 of 64 patients experiencing complete remissions, investors were disappointed. Since early last week, Syndax’s share price has fallen by 26% from $21.78 to $16.08, with the approval providing only a small positive bump.

The company hopes to expand the label for both Niktimvo and Revuforj, projecting blockbuster potential for each new medicine.

Syndax said it will launch Revuforj this month in its 110 mg and 160 mg dosage strengths. Its 25 mg dose for pediatric patients who weigh less than 40 kg (88 pounds) will not be available until the first or second quarter of next year, Neil Gallagher, Syndax’s R&D chief, said on Friday's conference call. The company has priced Revuforj at $39,500 per month, or $474,000 annually.

The approval of Revuforj was based on a phase 1/2 trial of 104 patients which showed 21% experienced complete remission (CR) with partial hematological recovery (CRh). The median duration of CR+CRh was 6.4 months and the median time to CR or CRh was 1.9 months.

Of the 104 patients, 24 achieved fitness for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT).

The U.S. patient population for Revuforj in its approved indication is roughly 2,000 according to Syndax. KMT2A leukemias carry a long-term survival rate of less than 60% across all age groups, with progression-free survival between 30 to 40% and overall survival less than 25%.

The label of Revuforj includes a black box warning for differentiation syndrome, a potentially fatal condition which occurs when leukemia cells rapidly release cytokines.