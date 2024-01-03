Regulatory tracker: Menarini's Korserdu becomes UK's first new endocrine cancer fighter in decades

Welcome to 2024's regulatory tracker for Fierce Pharma. On this page, we're recording the regulatory progress of in-market products, including expansions into key geographies and new indications. Some of these updates may not make the bar for standalone stories, but we think they are still worth mentioning.
UPDATED: Wednesday, Jan. 3 at 9:30am ET
- After two decades of stagnation, the United Kingdom's Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has welcomed a new endocrine therapy into the cancer fighting fold.
Now dubbed Korserdu, Menarini Group's small molecule drug has been cleared in the U.K. as the first medicine to treat ER+, HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer tumors with ESR1 mutations. The drug is specifically authorized for postmenopausal women and men who've already tried at least one line of endocrine therapy, including a CDK 4/6 inhibitor.
ESR1 mutations are acquired mutations that develop from exposure to endocrine therapy, which drive resistance to standard endocrine therapy.
Korserdu helped patients with ESR1 mutations hit a median progression-free survival of 3.8 months versus 1.9 months for those on standard of care. The treatment also reduced the risk of progression or death by 45% compared to standard of care.
Korserdu's U.K. green light comes several months after the medicine won marketing authorization in the European Union under the brand name Orserdu.
- Elsewhere, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepted Bristol Myers Squibb's application for potential approval of its next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) repotrectinib. The drug is angling for approval in locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and NTRK-positive solid tumors.
BMS girded its application with data from the phase 1/2 Trident-1 trial, as well as the pediatric Care study. The clutch of clinical trials shows repotrectinib charted clinically meaningful response rates in patients across ROS1-positive NSCLC and NTRK-positive solid tumor cohorts.
Back in November, the U.S. FDA approved repotrectinib as Augtyro to treat adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1-positive NSCLC.
- Speaking of the FDA, the U.S. drug regulator late last month approved Coherus BioSciences' Udenyca Onbody delivery system for its biosimilar to Amgen's febrile neutropenia drug Neulasta.
Coherus' copycat, dubbed Udenyca, is given to patients the day after chemotherapy to curb infections caused by febrile neutropenia.
The company's Onbody delivery system tees up administration of pegfilgrastim in just five minutes. The delivery system also features an indicator and status light, plus an audio signal that helps patients confirm the dose has been administered.
Coherus expects to make its Udenyca Onbody delivery system available in the U.S. during 2024's first quarter.