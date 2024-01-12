Fierce Pharma Asia—Pfizer's eye for China ADC deals; Astellas' gastric cancer rejection

Pfizer is still hungry for ADC opportunities, including in the Far East. Astellas' impressive phase 3 data for its gastric cancer candidate couldn't garner an approval because of manufacturing issues. Takeda's 2022 TYK2 buy from Nimbus was highly competitive, an exec said. And more.

1. JPM24: Even after Seagen buyout, Pfizer oncology chief still eyes ADC deals

As Pfizer continues its prowl for antibody-drug conjugate (ADCs) deals, the company is keeping an eye on opportunities around the globe. In an interview, Pfizer’s new oncology chief Chris Boshoff, Ph.D., said the company is looking for opportunities in China, which he said "is important in this whole area, especially ADC development." The company is “not currently looking for big acquisitions,” Boshoff added.

2. Astellas' gastric cancer candidate rejected by FDA because of manufacturing issues

After running two phase 3 trials, Astellas’ near-term approval ambitions for its zolbetuximab have been dashed because of manufacturing issues. The FDA sent the company a complete response letter after flagging unresolved deficiencies at a third-party manufacturing facility during a prelicense inspection.

3. JPM24: How Takeda beat 'almost every biopharmaceutical company' to win Nimbus’ TYK2 med

Takeda scooped up a potential rival to Bristol Myers Squibb’s Sotyktu when it threw down $4 billion for Nimbus Therapeutics’ tyrosine kinase 2 med, now known as TAK-279, in 2022. In an interview on the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Takeda's head of R&D, Andy Plump, M.D., Ph.D., revealed just how competitive the process was. At some point “almost every biopharmaceutical company” was vying for the asset, Plump said. Takeda won out after interacting with Nimbus for a “couple of years” and Plump says those relationships were one of the reasons it ultimately won out.

4. Next-gen Lilly obesity drug secures phase 3 win as Innovent readies Chinese approval push

Innovent is getting ready to heat up China’s obesity market with a phase 3 win for its mazdutide. The Chinese biotech bought the rights to the dual GLP-1/glucagon receptor agonist from Eli Lilly in 2019 for an undisclosed sum. Now, the deal is paying off with new data from a late-stage clinical trial, which hit both of its primary endpoints by week 32. The company is now preparing its first drug new drug application.

5. Bayer heats up hot flash rivalry, hitting phase 3 goals to stay on Astellas’ heels

Bayer is hot on Astellas’ tail with its hot flash candidate elinzanetant, which met all four endpoints across two phase 3 studies. Astellas’ rival med Veozah scored approval last year, but Bayer’s could become a worthy competitor. The detailed data from Bayer’s studies will be shared at upcoming scientific congresses, the company said.

6. JPM24: Flagship chief says firm will have to ‘do some work’ before linking with China-based partners

With a new Singapore outpost, Flagship is taking its time to understand the “Chinese biotech innovation ecosystem” before making any moves in China, CEO Naubar Afeyan, Ph.D., said in an interview on the sidelines of this year’s J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference. The firm is active in Japan and South Korea after going global with its London and Singapore offices, and it just inked a deal with Samsung that includes access to clinical samples and investment in Flagship firms.

7. WuXi Biologics, WuXi AppTec plot manufacturing expansions in US, China

China’s WuXi AppTec commissioned two peptide manufacturing plants in order to meet high demand for peptide therapeutics. The new digs will make for the company’s third peptide manufacturing plant in Changzhou and its first in Taixing. Together, the facilities will boost WuXi AppTec’s total reactor volume to 32,000 liters. Meanwhile, WuXi Biologics is expanding its new site in Worcester, Massachusetts, to meet growing demand.

Other News of Note:

8. Athersys files for bankruptcy, sells assets to Healios in wake of stroke cell therapy’s struggles

9. Boehringer Ingelheim deals thrice, ending week with $449M Kyowa Kirin tie up

10. BioNTech, keeping its powder dry, pays WuXi $20M for 2 preclinical monoclonal antibodies