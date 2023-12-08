FDA approves bluebird's sickle cell disease gene therapy. Can Lyfgenia overcome CRISPR's halo?

Alongside an historic approval for the first therapy utilizing the Nobel Prize-winning CRISPR/Cas9 gene-editing technology, the FDA has cleared a rival gene replacement therapy, also for sickle cell disease (SCD).

The gene therapy, Lyfgenia (lovo-cel) from bluebird bio, is now approved to treat patients 12 years and older with SCD with a history of a type of painful episodes called vaso-occlusive events (VOEs). Lyfgenia comes with a list price of $3.1 million, bluebird said Friday.

The FDA announced the approvals of Lyfgenia and Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics’ CRISPR-based Casgevy (exa-cel) together on Friday, firing the starting gun on a race between two different gene therapies. Vertex is pricing Casgevy lower at $2.2 million.

Previously, the drug cost watchdog, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review (ICER), said both therapies could be cost-effective at a price up to $2.05 million after discounts.

All the publicity around the groundbreaking nature of Casgevy as the first CRISPR-base therapy for any disease could be difficult to overcome for bluebird's Lyfgenia. But being first in a new treatment class can come with its own pitfalls.

The two therapies are both one-time infusions, but they work differently. Lyfgenia uses a lentiviral vector to introduce genetic modifications into the patient’s blood stem cells to produce a type of hemoglobin A to fill in for dysfunctional ones.

By comparison, Casgevy uses CRISPR tech to edit blood stem cells to increase the production of fetal hemoglobin. Before Friday’s approvals, bluebird had already won an FDA approval for Zynteglo, a sister med to Lyfgenia, for the blood disorder beta thalassemia.

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder in which a mutation causes red blood cells to develop a “sickle” shape. These cells can limit oxygen delivery to the body and obstruct blood flow, leading to severe pain and VOEs or vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs).

In a single-arm study, Lyfgenia helped 28 of 32 patients (88%) achieve complete resolution of any VOEs between six and 18 months after treatment. At the upcoming American Society of Hematology annual meeting, investigators will present new data showing that 30 of 33 patients (90.9%) who received Lyfgenia had complete resolution of VOEs during the period, and 32 (97%) saw no severe VOEs.

As for Casgevy, a single-arm trial showed the CRISPR-based therapy freed 29 of 31 patients (93.5%) from severe VOCs for at least 12 consecutive months.

The efficacy data between the two therapies look very similar. But the Lyfgenia label carries a black box warning regarding the risk of blood cancer. Lyfgenia’s clinical trial previously reported cases of acute myeloid leukemia emergent after treatment. But so far the cases were deemed unlikely to be related to vector insertion from the gene therapy, and bluebird noted that the commercial Lyfgenia is made with a different production process than that in the AML cases.

Lyfgenia’s clinical trial was also previously put on hold after a patient was thought to have developed myelodysplastic syndrome. But the diagnosis was later revised to transfusion-dependent anemia.

Before the FDA’s approvals, a recent survey of 33 U.S. doctors by Leerink Partners showed that more than 60% of hematologists who treat SCD don’t see major differences between the two gene therapies on safety and efficacy. For the rest, more saw Lyfgenia as having better efficacy and safety.

When asked which gene therapy they would use following an approval, 40% couldn’t decide, while a third picked Lyfgenia. Besides existing efficacy and side-effect data shown in clinical trials, some doctors raised potential off-target gene-editing as a potential risk that might sway their decision.

Because bluebird already has Zynteglo on the market, some doctors noted that current contracts and wider availability as factors favoring Lyfgenia.

Nevertheless, the Leerink team noted that bluebird must take advantage of this familiarity for Lyfgenia/Zynteglo efficiently because the company has a tighter balance sheet than Vertex.