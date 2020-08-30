ESC: Novartis' Entresto racks up a heart failure study win—but it's a mixed one

Entresto
Entresto is the bestselling drug in the heart failure space and could pick up more sales in the coming years. (Novartis)

As the bestselling drug in the heart failure space, Novartis' Entresto suffered a stinging setback last year in a novel indication—but there were some signs of hope. Now, a new Entresto study is again showing promise in that patient population, but it's not a resounding win. 

Entresto had split success in improving symptom severity and heart functionality in heart failure patients with a preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF), according to late-breaking science presented Sunday at the European Society of Cardiology virtual annual meeting. 

Novartis' drug improved serum levels of biomarker NT-proBNP, an indicator of a patient's heart failure severity, at the 24-week mark in study that also saw patients taking valsartan, an ACE inhibitor or placebo, the drugmaker said.

Featured Webinar

Increasing Patient Adherence for Isolated Populations During the Pandemic

Formulation strategies focused on patient centric solutions featuring several panel speakers representing different perspectives including regulatory, excipients quality related to dose forms, and challenges regarding patience adherence and formulation strategies.

Entresto did miss one of the studies co-primary endpoints. It couldn't significantly top other drugs in the phase 3 Parallax study at improving patients' six-minute walking distance.

On a secondary endpoint, improving quality of life after 24 weeks, Novartis' drug didn't top its competitors, either. 

RELATED: AHA: Novartis hoping for 2nd go at broader use with 'profound' Entresto subdata

Overall, it's mixed win for Novartis as it looks to take its blockbuster medicine into an HFpEF population that has no approved therapies. But meanwhile, upstarts from the SGLT2 diabetes class are also gunning for those patients.

RELATED: Novartis' Entresto gains steam with cardiologists despite stinging heart failure trial flop

Meanwhile, Entresto's standing among cardiologists as the leading heart failure drug in the space could spell good things for its sales future. 

In a July physician survey, SVB Leerink analysts found doctors had an overall positive view of Entresto's clinical efficacy in heart failure patients with a reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) and a consensus opinion that the drug's uptake would rapidly build in the coming years as physicians grow more comfortable prescribing it to patients.

Meanwhile, those same cardiologists also talked up AstraZeneca's Farxiga, an SGLT2 med that scored a first-of-its-kind FDA approval in May to treat HFrEF patients with or without Type 2 diabetes. Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim are pursuing a matching approval for their SGLT2 drug, Jardiance. 

Read more on
ESC 2020 heart failure clinical data SGLT2 Novartis Entresto Farxiga Jardiance

Suggested Articles

Merck
Pharma

Merck's Steglatro shows limited promise with heart failure data

Merck & Co.'s Steglatro cut heart failure patients' total hospitalization in a limited subanalysis from a noninferiority study against placebo.

by Kyle Blankenship
Farxiga
Pharma

AZ's Farxiga scores big trial win in chronic kidney disease

AstraZeneca's Farxiga cut the risk of chronic kidney disease-related events by 39% over placebo in what could be "game-changing" results.

by Kyle Blankenship
eliquis
Pharma

Pfizer, BMS' Eliquis cuts site-specific bleeds over rivals

Pfizer and Bristol's Eliquis topped Xarelto and a group of blood thinners at reducing the risk of site-specific bleeding according to new French data.

by Kyle Blankenship