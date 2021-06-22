Moderna banks $3.3B in latest COVID-19 vaccine supply deal with US, rounding out government’s earmarked doses

The U.S. has been one of Moderna’s most lucrative COVID-19 vaccine customers as the biotech vies for at least $19 billion in pandemic shot sales by year’s end.

Just how lucrative? As part of its latest supply deal announced last week, the U.S. will dish out $3.3 billion for 200 million shots from the Cambridge Massachusetts-based drugmaker, or $16.50 per dose, according to the contract filed with the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD).

That brings the nation’s total stockpile of the two-shot vaccine to 500 million and eats up the full buffet of outstanding doses the biotech had earmarked for the U.S. back in August.

At the time, before Moderna’s shot was given the FDA’s nod, the government bought an initial 100 million jabs while calling dibs on up to 400 million more. The U.S. subsequently claimed 200 million doses and closed out its tab with last week’s deal.

In all, the U.S. alone has dished out more than $8.44 billion on supply contracts with the biotech since August, according to a compilation of DoD records. That amount doesn't include the government's investments to develop the shot last year.

A spokesperson for the company wasn't available to comment.

On Moderna’s end, the company has delivered 217 million doses to the U.S. as of mid-June, according to a recent statement. Under its latest contract, Moderna said the government could potentially claim other COVID-19 vaccine candidates in its pipeline, namely booster shots. The company plans on sending 110 million doses in the fourth quarter and 90 million in the first quarter of 2022.

Moderna has been ramping up supply lines with CDMO heavyweights and is planning a massive expansion at its own U.S.-based facilities to meet its lofty supply expectations. The company expects to churn out at least 800 million doses this year, and about 3 billion in 2022.

The U.S. has administered more than 131.3 million Moderna doses so far, according to recent CDC data. In all, the nation has given a single dose to just over 65% of American adults, just short of President Joe Biden’s 70% benchmark by the Fourth of July, according to recent CDC data.

That figure is lower, however, when including kids as young as 12. Moderna asked the FDA earlier this month to authorize its shot for adolescents while the U.S. moves forward with vaccinations in the age group using its mRNA rival from Pfizer-BioNTech.