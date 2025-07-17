Bristol Myers, Pfizer offer Eliquis at a discount through DTC online program

Taking a page from Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, who have launched online programs to sell their diabetes and obesity drugs directly to patients, Bristol Myers Squibb and Pfizer are doing the same with their megablockbuster blood thinner Eliquis.

The drugmakers have established a direct-to-patient online program, Eliquis 360 Support, which offers the anticoagulant at a discount price to those in the United States who are uninsured, underinsured or pay for their drugs out of pocket.

Eliquis will be available through the program at $346 per month, which is a 43% reduction from its list price of $606 per month. The new offering kicks off on Sept. 8.

The effort targets a small group of current and potential users of Eliquis, as more than 90% of the patients on the pill access it through Medicare or with commercial insurance, according to BMS. Next year, when Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) pricing kicks in, Medicare will pay $231 per month for the treatment.

“The BMS-Pfizer Alliance is committed to increasing patient access and affordability,” Chris Boerner, Ph.D., the CEO of BMS, said in a release. “This program passes more savings directly to patients and demonstrates our continued focus on identifying innovative solutions that foster the best outcomes for each individual while prioritizing access to care.”

The initiative could attract more patients to the treatment and help soften the blow from generic competition. The company has told investors that it expects to lose patent protection in the U.S. for Eliquis in April of 2028. Sales reached $13.3 billion worldwide in 2024, with $9.6 billion coming in the U.S., where revenues were up 14%.

BMS said that more than 15 million people in the U.S. have been prescribed Eliquis since it hit the market in 2012, resulting in an estimated $3 billion in total healthcare cost savings for every 100,000 patients treated. The medicine was originally approved to reduce the risk of stroke and blood clots in those who have an irregular heartbeat.

Eliquis 360 Support also comes in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order, signed two months ago, which aims to slash the price of drugs in the U.S. through a most-favored-nations policy. While many questions remain about the initiative, Trump is instructing the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to tie what the government pays for drugs to the lowest prices paid by other economically advanced countries.

Pfizer isn’t new to direct-to-patient marketing. Last year, it launched PfizerForAll, an online service that cut out middlemen, allowing patients to receive medicines, vaccines and diagnostic tests directly from the company.

Early last year, Lilly established its online access program, LillyDirect, combining telehealth and pharmacy services to allow patients to receive the company’s diabetes, obesity and migraine treatments at a discount. Earlier this year, the company added Kisunla to its online program, allowing patients quicker access to the Alzheimer’s disease drug.

In March of this year, Novo Nordisk launched NovoCare Pharmacy, offering obesity treatment Wegovy at $499 per month, which is a significant discount to its list price of $1,349.