Bristol Myers braves failed Reblozyl ph. 3, plans FDA talks for potential anemia expansion

Despite a phase 3 flop, Bristol Myers Squibb—encouraged by “clinically meaningful results” and bruised by three other recent pivotal trial failures—still plans to discuss a potential approval filing with the FDA for the company’s Reblozyl.

Friday, the New York pharma announced that a phase 3 study evaluating Reblozyl in patients with myelofibrosis-associated anemia who required red blood cell transfusions did not meet its main goal. The patients were also on background treatment with a JAK inhibitor such as Incyte’s Jakafi.

The trial, coded Independence, failed to show a statistically significant difference for Reblozyl versus placebo in freeing patients of transfusions during a consecutive 12-week period, starting within the first 24 weeks of treatment.

The P-value for the primary endpoint’s analysis landed at 0.0674, narrowly missing the maximum 0.05 threshold that’s typically considered statistically significant. The exact bar for this trial is unclear.

Nevertheless, BMS noted that the data favored Reblozyl, with the drug showing a “numerical and clinically meaningful improvement” in transfusion independence, in line with previous findings from a phase 2 study.

Several secondary measures also showed a “clinically meaningful” benefit for the BMS drug, according to the company. These include a higher number of patients who achieved at least a 50% reduction—and by at least four red blood cell units—in transfusion burden.

However, the company’s July 18 release didn’t mention how Reblozyl fared on the trial’s key secondary endpoint, which is weighing the number of patients who became transfusion-independent over any consecutive 16-week period, beginning within 24 weeks of treatment. In response to a Fierce Pharma request for clarification, a BMS spokesperson said the company plans to share full data from the study in a future peer-reviewed setting.

Based on the data, BMS said it will engage with the FDA and the European Medicines Agency about potentially applying for marketing approvals.

The company believes “the totality of these results, including meaningful improvements in transfusion burden and hemoglobin levels, support the potential to address an unmet need in patients who have few treatment options,” Anne Kerber, BMS’ head of development in hematology, oncology and cell therapy, said in a July 18 release.

The Reblozyl trial flop adds to a concerning trend of clinical woes at BMS this year. All four of the pivotal life-cycle management trials that have read out this year for BMS’s existing drugs have turned up negative.

The losing streak started in February with the LAG-3/PD-1 combo Opdualag flunking as an adjuvant treatment for resected stage 3 or 4 melanoma. Then, the heart med Camzyos couldn’t move the needle in non-obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

A few days later, the company’s Cobenfy stumbled as an adjunctive treatment for inadequately controlled schizophrenia. That leaves the closely watched Adept-2 trial for Cobenfy in Alzheimer’s disease psychosis as the only planned phase 3 readout this year for an in-market BMS drug that has not reported outcomes.

The pivotal success drought is troublesome because all those four drugs have been tasked with helping BMS navigate a huge patent cliff. During a presentation at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in January, BMS CEO Chris Boerner highlighted the four drugs, plus the CAR-T therapy Breyanzi, as five products key to the company’s growth portfolio, which was expected to exceed 50% of BMS’s revenues in 2025.

Reblozyl is already approved by the FDA to treat two other types of anemia related to beta thalassemia and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). BMS has projected the drug, acquired in its Celgene buyout, can reach $4 billion or more in peak sales. In the first quarter of 2025, Reblozyl sales jumped 35% year over year, reaching $478 million.

It’s not the end of the road for the first-in-class erythroid maturation agent. While BMS shoots for potential submissions in myelofibrosis-associated anemia, the phase 3 Element-MDS trial testing Reblozyl in nontransfusion-dependent MDS anemia is expected to read out in 2027. And the drug is also being evaluated in alpha thalassemia.

Elsewhere in the myelofibrosis universe, Novartis recently took a hit as a safety signal has delayed—if not completely derailed—the Swiss pharma’s regulatory plan for its BET inhibitor candidate pelabresib, which was obtained from its $2.9 billion MorphoSys buyout.

Incyte recently shared phase 1 data for its BET inhibitor INCB057643, used with or without Jakafi, in patients with relapsed or refractory myelofibrosis and other myeloid neoplasms. The company recently scrapped development of its ALK-2 inhibitor zilurgisertib in myelofibrosis-related anemia after a failed phase 1/2 trial.

Editor's Note: The story was updated with a BMS response to Fierce's inquiry.