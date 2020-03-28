ACC: Amgen's Repatha cuts cholesterol in rarely studied HIV patients

Amid Amgen's pricing war with Sanofi and Regeneron's Praluent, PCSK9 cholesterol fighter Repatha has been looking for a leg up in a wide-ranging clinical program involving dozens of trials. Now, in rarely studied HIV patients, Repatha has posted positive data in lowering cholesterol levels.

Repatha cut LDL-C levels from baseline by 56.9% compared with placebo in HIV patients with abnormally high cholesterol and at elevated risk of cardiovascular disease, according to 24-week data from a phase 3b study released Saturday at the American College of Cardiology scientific sessions.

Repatha also nailed its secondary endpoints in the Beijerinck study, with 71.9% of patients hitting 50% reductions in baseline LDL-C and 65.4% of patients hitting LDL-C levels lower than a predetermined measurement compared with placebo, Amgen said in a release.

Survey Veeva 2020 Unified Clinical Operations Survey We believe you have the knowledge and expertise to make this year's Veeva 2020 Clinical Operations Report even more robust and insightful than the last. Please take a moment to share your opinion in this 10-minute survey. All qualified respondents will be entered to win a $500 Amazon gift card. Take the Survey

The Beijerinck study is part of Amgen's global Proficio program using clinical and real-world evidence to evaluate its lipid-lowering therapies across a broad range of populations, the drugmaker said. So far, Proficio has enrolled 35 clinical trials with more than 41,000 patients and more than 80 real-world studies.

According to Amgen, around 38 million individuals live with HIV worldwide and are at higher risk of cardiovascular disease and dangerously high cholesterol levels.

The Beijerinck data will help build Repatha's case with physicians as it engages in a longrunning pricing war with PCSK9 rival Praluent.

RELATED: Amgen escalates PCSK9 pricing war with permanent 60% price cut on Repatha