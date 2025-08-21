AbbVie strengthens Rinvoq's case to treat alopecia, will send data to regulators

For the second time in the last three weeks, AbbVie has revealed successful results from a phase 3 study of Rinvoq as a treatment for the hair-loss disease alopecia areata (AA).

The second replicate study in the AbbVie trial program achieved its primary endpoint, as 45.2% and 55% of patients who received respective 15 mg and 30 mg daily doses of Rinvoq reached 80% or more of scalp coverage after 24 weeks.

The results were similar to those from a parallel study—with the same parameters—in which 44.6% and 54.3% of patients achieved the scalp coverage standard.

Nearly 1,400 patients enrolled in the studies at a baseline mean of roughly 16% scalp hair coverage, as determined by the severity of alopecia tool (SALT), AbbVie said. In the newly reported study, 1.5% patients who received placebo reached the 80% coverage standard, while in the parallel study, 3.4% of patients on placebo hit that mark.

“We are very encouraged by the improvements in both scalp and non-scalp hair regrowth observed with both doses of upadacitinib and look forward to submitting these data to regulatory bodies,” Kori Wallace, M.D., Ph.D., AbbVie’s global head of immunology clinical development, said in a statement.

Additionally, in the recent study, 35% and 46% of patients treated with 15 mg and 30 mg daily doses of Rinvoq, respectively, reached 90% or more of scalp coverage at week 24. This result compared with 0.7% for those on placebo.

As for secondary endpoints, both studies achieved their objectives in eyebrow and eyelash improvements. Another secondary objective that was achieved in both studies was the number of patients in each dosage group who gained complete scalp coverage at week 24.

The safety profile of both doses of Rinvoq was consistent with that observed in approved indications, AbbVie said.

While cross-trial comparisons are often problematic, Rinvoq appears to provide better results than three other JAK inhibitors currently on the market in the indication.

The most recently approved treatment for alopecia, Sun Pharma’s Leqselvi, was tested in 1,220 patients in two trials who had a mean baseline scalp coverage of 13%. At the 24-week mark, more than 30% of patients saw their scalp coverage increase to at least 80%.

Eli Lilly’s Olumiant was approved in 2022 for alopecia based on trials that showed between 17% and 22% of patients taking a 2 mg daily dose achieved 80% scalp coverage after 36 weeks, while 32% to 35% of patients taking a 4 mg daily dose reached the same standard. Pfizer’s Litfulo was approved in 2023 after a study showed 23% of patients reached 80% or more of scalp coverage after six months of treatment.

Last month, AbbVie reported Rinvoq’s second-quarter sales at $2.03 billion, a 42% year-over-year increase. The product generated $5.97 billion in revenue last year.

The treatment hit the market in 2019 to treat patients with rheumatoid arthritis. Since then, it has been cleared in several other indications, including psoriatic arthritis, atopic dermatitis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.