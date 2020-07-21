AbbVie's Rinvoq backs up eczema case with 2nd pivotal trial win

With Humira in its waning days as a megablockbuster, AbbVie is looking to rheumatoid arthritis launch Rinvoq to help pick up the slack. With a second pivotal trial win in atopic dermatitis—also known as eczema—under its belt, Rinvoq could be looking at a major regulatory approval in the near future.

Rinvoq topped placebo in reducing atopic dermatitis symptoms and clearing patients' skin after four months of treatment with two separate doses, according to data from a phase 3 study released Tuesday.

In the Measure Up 2 study—Rinvoq's second pivotal trial in eczema—60% of patients treated with a once-daily, 15-milligram dose of AbbVie's drug saw a 75% reduction in symptoms after 16 weeks, compared with 13% of those on placebo. At a higher, 30-milligram dose, 73% of patient treated with Rinvoq hit the same mark.

On the study's co-primary endpoint, 39% and 52% of patients on the 15- and 30-milligram doses, respectively, achieved clear or mostly clear skin at four months compared with just 5% of patients on placebo.

The Measure Up 2 study is ongoing and full results are expected at a later date, AbbVie said.

Rinvoq's trial win is its second in as many months in atopic dermatitis, a market where AbbVie is hoping the JAK inhibitor can take a swing at blockbuster Dupixent from Sanofi and Regeneron.

